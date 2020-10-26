Lady Bears unveil 2020-21 slate

As the response to the COVID-19 pandemic continues to dictate many facets of life, the upcoming women’s college basketball season will adjust accordingly.

The Baylor Lady Bears basketball program released its 2020-21 schedule on Monday afternoon. It will be an abbreviated slate that nonetheless includes the full allotment of 18 Big 12 games.

The Lady Bears will play seven nonconference games, down from 12 a year ago and 11 during the 2018-19 national championship season.

However, there is still some nonconference intrigue.

The Lady Bears will host Connecticut on Jan. 7 at the Ferrell Center, marking the third-straight season the two women’s basketball powerhouses will have met. Baylor defeated top-ranked UConn, 68-57, in January of 2019 and against knocked off No. 1 UConn, 74-58, in January of 2020.

Baylor is also set to travel to Arkansas on Dec. 6 for the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Baylor, which is still the defending national championship since it won the title in 2019 and the 2020 NCAA Tournament was canceled, will open the season versus Central Arkansas on Nov. 25 at the Ferrell Center.