Lady Bears unveil 2020-21 slate

As the response to the COVID-19 pandemic continues to dictate many facets of life, the upcoming women’s college basketball season will adjust accordingly.
The Baylor Lady Bears basketball program released its 2020-21 schedule on Monday afternoon. It will be an abbreviated slate that nonetheless includes the full allotment of 18 Big 12 games.
The Lady Bears will play seven nonconference games, down from 12 a year ago and 11 during the 2018-19 national championship season.
However, there is still some nonconference intrigue.
The Lady Bears will host Connecticut on Jan. 7 at the Ferrell Center, marking the third-straight season the two women’s basketball powerhouses will have met. Baylor defeated top-ranked UConn, 68-57, in January of 2019 and against knocked off No. 1 UConn, 74-58, in January of 2020.
Baylor is also set to travel to Arkansas on Dec. 6 for the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
Baylor, which is still the defending national championship since it won the title in 2019 and the 2020 NCAA Tournament was canceled, will open the season versus Central Arkansas on Nov. 25 at the Ferrell Center.
That will be the first of a barrage of nonconference games followed by Northwestern State on Nov. 27 and a trip to play South Florida in Tampa on Dec. 1.
Times and television broadcasts have not been set yet.
As part of the effort to get in a full Big 12 season with COVID-19 risk mitigation protocols in place, conference play will begin three weeks earlier than normal.
The Lady Bears travel to West Virginia to open Big 12 play on Dec. 10. Baylor then returns home to open its conference home slate against Texas Tech on Dec. 14.
Following a nonconference game against McNeese State on Dec. 19, the Lady Bears will get a two-week break for the holidays and to return to campus according to protocols before resuming Big 12 play at TCU on Jan. 2.
Baylor will conclude the regular season with a road game at Texas on March 1 and then have a 10-day break before the postseason begins with the Big 12 Tournament on March 11 in Kansas City.
Official plans for spectator capacity at the Ferrell Center for home games this season have not been finalized. Game times and television selections will be announced at later dates. For all Big 12 contests not picked up by national or regional television broadcasts, fans can watch via the Big 12 Network on ESPN-Plus.
