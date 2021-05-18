Lady Bears' Ursin, Oliver enter transfer portal

The new era of Baylor women’s basketball will go ahead without fan favorite guard Moon Ursin, who has entered the transfer portal, the school confirmed on Tuesday.

KCEN sports’ Kurtis Quillin first reported via Twitter that Ursin and fellow Lady Bears guard Trinity Oliver have entered the transfer portal. That follows Chrislyn Carr entering the portal earlier in the week.

Carr had transferred to Baylor from Texas Tech in January, but had to sit out the remainder of the season. Therefore, she never actually played for the Lady Bears.

Ursin, on the other hand, was a major contributor for three seasons.

A native of Destrehan, La., Ursin averaged double-digit minutes in all four of her seasons at Baylor. During the 2020-21 campaign, she started all 31 games and was third on the team in scoring, averaging 12.6 points.

Because the NCAA granted all winter sports student athletes an extra year of eligibility, Ursin has the option of playing a fifth season of college basketball. It remains to be seen whether she will follow former Baylor coach Kim Mulkey back to their mutual home state.