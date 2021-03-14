Lady Bears win Big 12 tournament with 76-50 romp over West Virginia

“Last year we didn't even have a chance to get on a plane and fly out here,” said junior center Queen Egbo, who led the Lady Bears with 18 points, 11 rebounds and five blocked shots. “So this year I was definitely kind of more appreciative and knowing that I can't take these little moments for granted, and every time and every minute that I get on the floor, I have to make the most out of it.”

Now the Lady Bears will move on to the NCAA tournament where they will try to defend their 2019 national title. The 64-team field will be revealed at 6 p.m. Monday on ESPN, and the tournament will be based in a bubble-like situation in the San Antonio area due to COVID-19.

The Lady Bears will go into the tournament hot with a 17-game winning streak. After sweeping three games in three days at the Big 12 tournament, Mulkey is looking forward to giving her team a rest for a couple of days before preparing for the tournament.

“Well, we're tired right now,” Mulkey said. “First thing we need to do is rest. I'm sure we have to leave Tuesday sometime and go be in a bubble for a week before we even play. Do you understand how hard that's going to be? We're going to try to do everything we can to stay safe and healthy and give ourselves an opportunity to make a run here in the NCAA tournament.”