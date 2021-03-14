Lady Bears win Big 12 tournament with 76-50 romp over West Virginia

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Winning the Big 12 tournament is always sweet, but championship No. 11 meant a little more to the Baylor women’s basketball team.
The Lady Bears won the title for last year’s seniors Lauren Cox, Juicy Landrum, Te’a Cooper and Erin DeGrate, who didn’t get to play in the 2020 tournament after it was canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Those departed players were on the No. 6 Lady Bears’ minds as they romped to a 76-50 win over No. 17 West Virginia on Sunday afternoon at Municipal Auditorium.
“I feel for those four seniors,” said Baylor coach Kim Mulkey. “Those four seniors didn't get to do this, and they would have had an opportunity to cut down another net, maybe a national championship because we felt like we had a team last year that could get to a Final Four in New Orleans. I just can't get those four seniors out of my mind when we're out there celebrating today.”
With only a smattering of fans on hand due to COVID-19 protocol, the Lady Bears (25-2) hoisted their ninth Big 12 tournament trophy in the last 10 tries. They pulled out their cell phones and took a load of pictures as they donned their gold championship T-shirts.
As confetti rained down, DiDi Richards stretched out on the floor and pantomimed a snow angel before starting the team’s net cutting ceremony.
“Last year we didn't even have a chance to get on a plane and fly out here,” said junior center Queen Egbo, who led the Lady Bears with 18 points, 11 rebounds and five blocked shots. “So this year I was definitely kind of more appreciative and knowing that I can't take these little moments for granted, and every time and every minute that I get on the floor, I have to make the most out of it.”
Now the Lady Bears will move on to the NCAA tournament where they will try to defend their 2019 national title. The 64-team field will be revealed at 6 p.m. Monday on ESPN, and the tournament will be based in a bubble-like situation in the San Antonio area due to COVID-19.
The Lady Bears will go into the tournament hot with a 17-game winning streak. After sweeping three games in three days at the Big 12 tournament, Mulkey is looking forward to giving her team a rest for a couple of days before preparing for the tournament.
“Well, we're tired right now,” Mulkey said. “First thing we need to do is rest. I'm sure we have to leave Tuesday sometime and go be in a bubble for a week before we even play. Do you understand how hard that's going to be? We're going to try to do everything we can to stay safe and healthy and give ourselves an opportunity to make a run here in the NCAA tournament.”
The top-seeded Lady Bears played to their strengths as they beat the second-seeded Mountaineers (21-6) for the third time this season by at least 20 points.
Baylor limited the Mountaineers to a 27% shooting after they had shot 44.5 percent for the season coming into the game. Even with NaLyssa Smith missing the entire second quarter after picking up two first-quarter fouls, the Lady Bears controlled the boards by a 46-33 margin.
Baylor shot 50%, but Mulkey wasn’t pleased with the Lady Bears' 16 turnovers.
“Fatigue set in with both teams, and I'm not surprised because of the type of defense that both teams played the last two days and then today,” Mulkey said. “We just were able to weather the fatigue. Where it really showed up for us was in turnovers. We got lazy with the ball. I thought for West Virginia, where the fatigue showed up was missed shots. They had some open looks and missed.”
While Egbo dominated inside, guard DiJonai Carrington scored 14 points and guard Moon Ursin contributed 12 points and 10 boards. Limited to 22 minutes, Smith finished with nine points and three rebounds, but she was named the tournament’s most outstanding player as she averaged 18.6 points and 7.3 rebounds in Baylor’s wins over TCU, Texas and West Virginia.
Smith was joined on the all-tournament team by Ursin, Carrington, West Virginia’s Kysre Gondrezick and Oklahoma State’s Natasha Mack.
Smith scored six points before she committed her second foul with 2:38 left in the first quarter. Baylor led 14-11 when Smith went out for the rest of the first half, but her teammates picked her up.
Carrington closed the first quarter with a 3-pointer and a close-range basket before Ursin swooped inside for a tip-in to give the Lady Bears a 21-12 lead.
The Lady Bears took a 27-14 lead when Carrington hit an inbounds pass to DiDi Richards for a layup. But the Mountaineers battled back to cut the lead to 31-26 when Blessing Ejiofor scored on a putback and Jasmine Carson converted a three-point play with a layup and a free throw.
Carrington answered with a three-point play of her own as she scored on a layup, drew a foul and hit the free throw. Caitlin Bickle closed the half by driving inside for a layup to stretch the lead to 38-28.
“You want all your players out there, and especially a starter and (Big 12) player of the year,” Mulkey said. “But we have depth, and I wasn't surprised we spread the lead. Bickle's got enough experience and minutes. That's not a surprise. That just tells you that we're pretty good.”
Baylor ramped up its defense as the Mountaineers missed their first seven shots of the third quarter. Carrington passed inside to Egbo for a basket and then drove for another score to quickly stretch Baylor’s lead to 43-28.
Heading into the fourth quarter with a 52-42 lead, Ursin scored on a layup after Smith made a diving save to push the lead to 58-44. The Lady Bears closed the game with a 12-0 run.