Lagway picks Florida over Baylor

Highly-rated Willis quarterback DJ Lagway chose Florida over Baylor, Texas A&M, USC and other schools in an announcement on ESPN2 on Wednesday afternoon.

Lagway, the son of former Baylor running back Derek Lagway, is one of the top recruits in the 2024 class. He threw for 2,081 yards and 25 touchdowns while rushing for 517 yards and seven scores this season.

Additionally, Lawrence (Kan.) Free State offensive lineman Calvin Clements, a 2023 recruit, announced that he has committed to Kansas after he decommitted from Baylor.

