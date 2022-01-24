Lake Belton's Wilcox commits to Baylor

Lake Belton safety Javeon Wilcox became Baylor's seventh commitment in the 2023 class on Monday.
Wilcox finished the 2021 season with 96 tackles, including 43 solo tackles, and a forced fumble. He also saw time for Lake Belton's offense as he made seven catches for 162 yards and two touchdowns while running for 29 yards and a score.
The 6-1, 185-pound Wilcox is a multi-sport athlete who plays basketball and competes in track for the Broncos.
Wilcox, a three-star prospect, is the third defensive back to commit to Baylor in the 2023 class as he joins San Antonio Brennan safety Tyler Turner and Aldine Nimitz safety Cory Huff.
