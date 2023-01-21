Late 3-pointers lift Bears over Sooners, 62-60

NORMAN, Okla. — Baylor couldn’t buy a 3-pointer for most of Saturday afternoon, but the Bears found their long-range groove when they needed it the most.

Jalen Bridges drained his last three 3-pointers and Adam Flagler hit the final trey as the No. 21 Bears pulled out a 62-60 win over Oklahoma at the Lloyd Noble Center for their fourth straight win.

The Bears (14-5, 4-3) hit just three of 16 3-pointers before nailing their last four to win their third straight road game heading into Monday’s 8 p.m. game against No. 2 Kansas at the Ferrell Center.

“Just credit my teammates for finding me when I’m open,” said Bridges, who finished with 11 points and eight rebounds. “I had three really good looks. The coaching staff trusted me on that last one. Coach (Scott) Drew said when Jalen makes that 3, go down and get a stop. He always instills confidence in us.”

Trailing 52-50, Bridges buried his first 3-pointer with 4:48 remaining. Tanner Groves answered with a basket for the Sooners, but Bridges drained his second 3-pointer from the right corner to give the Bears a 56-54 edge with 3:40 remaining.

Oklahoma (11-8, 2-5) grabbed a 58-56 lead with short baskets by Jalen Hill and C.J. Noland, but Bridges came up big for the Bears again when he buried a 3-pointer from the left corner to take a 59-58 lead with 1:25 left in the game.

“Jalen deserves all the credit,” said Drew in his postgame radio interview. “He’s really been working hard, he’s been putting in extra time. He’s a great role model for young kids. He started the year really struggling, and there’s two things you can do, you can complain and pout about it or you can work on it, and he’s really worked on it. His hard work has paid off.”

The Sooners had a chance to regain the lead but Grant Sherfield missed a shot and Flagler rebounded. With the 30-second shot clock almost expired, Flagler stepped back near the top of the arc and drained a 3-pointer to give the Bears a 62-58 lead with 22 seconds remaining.

“Huge bucket by Adam,” Drew said. “Really credit Oklahoma, they played great defense and Jalen Hill was all over him the whole game, making things difficult. It was really a big-time play by Adam in a big-time moment.”

Hill hit a layup with two seconds remaining, but the Bears held on for the win on a day when they shot just 36.2 percent overall and 35 percent from 3-point range. They hit 13 of 17 free throws and their 17-9 offensive rebounding advantage over the Sooners was a major factor in the win.

“We’ve been one of the best offensive rebounding teams in the country the last eight or 10 years, and credit the players for buying in and believing and working hard,” Drew said. “But Oklahoma is one of the best defensive rebounding teams in the country, so when you’re getting rebounds on them you’re really doing something.”

Flo Thamba finished with 10 rebounds for the Bears while Caleb Lohner came off the bench to pull down seven. Flagler led the Bears with 16 points and five assists while Keyonte George scored 11 points after hitting just one in the first half.

Hill enjoyed a big night for the Sooners with 17 points and nine rebounds while Groves collected 16 points and nine boards. Oklahoma shot 45.6 percent overall but hit just five of 23 3-pointers and three of four free throws.

“At the end of the day, you’re not going to shoot well every night, and credit Oklahoma for causing a lot of our shots not to be good and we took some bad ones as well,” Drew said. “But we didn’t let that affect our defense and we kept persevering and kept competing and kept playing. To win in the Big 12, you’ve got to win on nights you don’t shoot well.”

Before the final minutes, the Bears struggled to settle into a good offensive groove. But the Sooners weren’t able to get a double-digit lead because they weren’t lighting it up either.

Hill’s layup gave the Sooners a 30-24 lead before Langston Love banked in a basket to cut Oklahoma’s lead to 30-26 at halftime.

With a pair of treys by George, the Bears pulled into a 36-36 tie early in the second half. The Sooners took a 50-47 lead when Hill drove for a basket, drew a foul, and hit the free throw for a three-point play with 5:47 remaining.

But George’s basket and free throw allowed the Bears to tie the game at 50-50 just 23 seconds later. The Bears kept making the big shots in the closing minutes to pull out their third straight road win.

“This conference is a gauntlet, every game the other team is going to bring their best shot,” Bridges said. “We just try to do the same. It’s the Big 12. Everybody’s really good. We’re lucky to escape with three already.”