Baylor ace Dariana Orme only made one appearance all weekend and that’s when she charged out of the dugout with a broom over her head to join a wild celebration with her teammates in the infield.

The No. 20 Bears swept No. 5 Texas.

And they finished off their third straight win over the Longhorns in the strangest of ways.

Down to the last at-bat in the seventh inning, Zadie LaValley’s bad-hop grounder bounced off Texas first baseman Vanessa Quiroga for an error, allowing two runs to score to lift the Bears to a 2-1 win in Sunday's regular season finale at Getterman Stadium.

After the initial celebration, the Bears had to wait a few suspenseful minutes while the officials reviewed the play. When they confirmed LaValley’s grounder was fair, the whole team erupted out of the dugout with several more players hoisting brooms.

“Words can't describe what that was like,” said Baylor designated player Josie Bower, who was honored on Senior Day. “That was, I think, the craziest game I've ever been a part of. So I'm really blessed. If that was my last game at Getterman, I'll be pleased.”

It might not be Baylor’s last game at Getterman Stadium since the sweep of the Longhorns (40-12-1, 11-7) put the Bears back in the conversation to host one of 16 NCAA regional sites for the first time since 2017.

The Bears (39-15, 8-10) now have six wins over top five teams, including No. 1 Oklahoma’s only loss, two wins over No. 4 Tennessee, and three over No. 5 Texas. The Bears can build their resume even more with a strong performance in the Big 12 tournament. No. 4-seeded Baylor will face No. 5 Iowa State on Thursday at noon in the first round in Oklahoma City.

“I think taking the sweep has got to make us a serious contender for an opportunity to bring a regional back here to Getterman,” said Baylor coach Glenn Moore. “So I’m certainly more optimistic that they’re going to be considering us heavily.”

Moore chose to rest Orme all weekend after she had already thrown a Big 12-high 148 innings throughout the season to allow her to be fresh for the postseason. Freshman RyLee Crandall (15-4) threw a five-hit gem in Baylor’s 9-1 series-opening run-rule win on Friday in Austin.

Kaci West followed with another superb pitching performance on Saturday as she allowed five hits and one run in six innings before Crandall finished off the Bears’ 5-2 win by pitching the final inning.

Despite the heavy workload, Crandall was sharp again in the finale as she limited the Longhorns to five hits for the second time while issuing no walks.

“We mixed pitches up and down, side to side and everything, and Coach (Britni) Newman called a great game,” Crandall said. “I only had three strikeouts, so that means the defense was doing what it was supposed to do. They played their part.”

But the Bears went into the seventh trailing 1-0 after Texas’ Alyssa Popelka singled, stole second and scored on Mia Scott’s double down the left-field line in the sixth.

Entering the seventh, the Bears hadn’t picked up a hit off reliever Citlaly Gutierrez after she relieved starting pitcher Mac Morgan with two outs in the fifth. Baylor had three hits off Morgan, all singles, and hadn’t advanced any runners past second.

After Sydney Collazos opened the seventh with a fly out, Bower doubled off the right-field wall. It was the second hit of the day after a hot weekend for Baylor’s only senior as she went 5-for-9 with five RBIs.

Gutierrez then walked Amber Toven before Anna Watson drilled a single to left field. Pinch runner Taylor Strain tried to score from second but Texas leftfielder Lou Gilbert, a former Baylor player, threw out Strain at the plate for the second out.

With runners at second and third, LaValley hit the grounder down the first base line to Quiroga. But the ball took a bad hop off Quiroga and dribbled into foul territory as Toven scored the tying run and Watson followed with the winning run.

“When I hit it, I thought it was going to bounce and go foul because of the way it looked,” LaValley said. “I thought ‘Oh, foul ball.’ But it didn’t go foul and I was like I’ve got to haul my butt down the line.”

Though the officials’ review added some drama, LaValley wasn’t sweating it out.

“I wasn’t really nervous because I knew it was fair,” LaValley said.

The Bears celebrated their first sweep of Texas since 2018. The players stacked visors on Bower’s head as she was doing a postgame TV interview and then gave her a Gatorade shower.

The weekend was also special for Bower because Baylor recognized her brother, Aaron, on Saturday night for autism awareness. He’s commonly in the Getterman Stadium stands at games, rousing the crowd and cheering for the Bears.

“What a way to wrap up the regular season for both me and him,” Bower said. “(The) past five years being here, it was really special. It was really cool.”

Playing some of their best softball of the season, the Bears will head into the postseason with a ton of confidence. A three-game sweep of their fiercest rival will do that.

“I’m just so proud of these girls,” Moore said. “To take on the No. 5 team in the country without your ace in the circle, and RyLee and Kaci and the defense stepping it up to get these wins, no one would have bet on us this weekend. But it shows what kind of heart these girls have and what kind of talent we have.”