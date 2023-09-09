Baylor head coach Dave Aranda takes pride in his teams playing with energy and an edge.

It takes a complete team to execute.

The Bears (0-2) did plenty of executing until the fourth quarter Saturday at McLane Stadium on Saturday, where No. 12 Utah (2-0) rallied late in the second half to steal a 20-13 win.

“Disappointed in the outcome, proud of the effort,” Aranda said. “The energy part we had, we started fast. We were playing with a chip on our shoulder and playing confident. We were playing to win. I thought the execution, even in the first half, was spotty.

“There were two steps forward, one step back.”

On the heels of last week, a 42-31 loss to Texas State, Saturday showed promise in regards to the defense, the offensive line and the running backs.

Still, the loss to the Utes is the sixth loss in a row dating back to last season, the longest such losing streak since 2017.

“We always kind of talk about how you have to go down before you go up,” Aranda said. “It’s easier to talk about than to go through that, but that’s where we’re at. We’ve got the makings of a good team and we’ll continue to work and get better.”

Sawyer Robinson, making his first collegiate start, threw an interception with under two minutes to go and Utah milked the clock before scoring to take their first lead of the game with 17 seconds left.

The Bears had a chance to pull off a miracle with a last-second pass to Ketron Jackson in the end zone, but, despite calls from the Baylor sideline for a pass interference flag, it fell incomplete.

“I can’t really speak on that,” Jackson said. “I just had to make a play on the ball pretty much, and I just put that on myself.”

Blake Shapen suffered an MCL injury that will keep him out through at least the Texas game, and Robertson finished 12-of-28 passing for 218 yards and two interceptions with one rushing touchdown.

Aranda said at some point in the second half, Robertson rolled his ankle and wasn’t the same.

“Now, looking back, there are probably some things you’d want to change,” Aranda said. “I thought, in the moment, we were trying to win the game and we were trying to be able to take advantage of the looks we were getting.”

Utah rally flipped the game on its head in the season half, when it had more than double the number of plays (45) as Baylor (22), and nearly twice as many second-half yards (224) as the Bears (117).

“It’s just brutal, all the work we put in all week,” linebacker Kyler Jordan said. “We came out and played a pretty good game. There are definitely some things we have to get fixed from an execution standpoint. It’s the most brutal part of this game.”

The Baylor defense showed its teeth on the first drive of the game when TJ Franklin and Gabe Hall got in the backfield for the first time and forced Utah to punt.

The Bears were called for three penalties deep in Utah territory on the same promising drive early in the second quarter but were forced to settle for a 34-yard field goal by Isaiah Hankins.

Baylor continued to dominate on defense. The Utes nearly doubled their total offensive output on one 44-yard run by Ja’Quinden Jackson midway through the second quarter, but were stymied and had to settle for a field goal.

Then the Baylor offense woke up.

Robertson hit Ketron Jackson for a 30-yard gain just a few snaps before calling his own number and scoring the only touchdown of the first half on a 4-yard bootleg to the left corner of the end zone.

The sophomore Lubbock native threw a perfect pass to Drake Dabney to start the second half, but the Bears once again settled for a field goal.

Robertson made his first big mistake of the day when he was picked off midway through the third quarter. Utah responded with its own stalled drive and also had to settle for a 46-yard field goal.

The Utes took over in the fourth quarter, eating more than eight minutes off the clock with an 88-yard, 15-play touchdown drive to tie the game with just under two minutes to go.

Robertson’s interception led to another Utah touchdown, and the Bears’ miracle comeback came up one second short.

“I thought he started off strong, and he started off with confidence,” Aranda said. “As the game went on and as it got tighter and as the (ankle) injury got worse, there was a struggle. He’s only going to get better because of it. I thought he was pressing at the end, but he wasn’t the only one.”