Late-show Sooners take the day over Baylor, 78-77

The late-arriving Oklahoma Sooners didn’t give themselves much of a chance to warm up as they came to face No. 9 Baylor on a cold rainy Wednesday night.
Travel difficulties kept Oklahoma from getting to the Ferrell Center by the originally scheduled 7 p.m. game time.
Once the latecomers finally showed up, pushing tipoff back by 45 minutes, the action on the court didn’t suffer. Oklahoma hit a late shot and prevailed 78-77 in a matchup worthy of its top-25 billing.
Sooners forward Madi Williams drove into the lane and dished to teammate Liz Scott, who made a layup with six seconds left. Scott’s shot ultimately lifted No. 18 Oklahoma to its first road win at Baylor since 2009.
Oklahoma went on an 8-1 run in the final three minutes to snap Baylor’s five game winning streak in Big 12 play.
Bears Sarah Andrews and NaLyssa Smith did their best to keep Baylor’s winning streak alive. Andrews scored 23 points and dished out six assists, while Smith had 19 points and 12 rebounds.
But Baylor’s Queen Egbo and Jordan Lewis combined to make just 1 of 9 shots from the field. As a team, the Bears shot just 36.8% from the field on the night.
Lewis went hard to the basket in the final six seconds and missed a leaning shot. After the game, Baylor coach Nicki Collen said she thought a foul should’ve been called on the play.
Baylor (15-5, 5-3 Big 12) will try to bounce back as it plays a pair of games against Texas in the next few days. The Bears host the ninth-ranked Longhorns on Friday, then travel to Austin to play Texas on Sunday.
Williams scored 20 points to lead Oklahoma (19-3, 8-2), while Scott finished with 16 points and Taylor Robertson added 14.
Smith made a layup on an assist from Caitlin Bickle to put Baylor in front 76-70 with three minutes on the clock.
Williams answered with a bucket in the paint on the Sooners’ next trip down the floor, igniting Oklahoma’s game-ending run.
Although Oklahoma was the team that sat on a bus for most of the day on Wednesday, the Bears had a hard time warming up for large portions of the first half.
Baylor missed its first three shots, but eventually got in rhythm and built a 23-12 lead when Andrews got a defensive rebound and took it all the way to the basket for a layup late in the first quarter.
But then the Bears cooled off again in the second quarter. Baylor missed seven consecutive shots and went more than three minutes without a point.
Although Oklahoma scored just five points during the Bears’ drought, it allowed the Sooners to climb back into the game and they continued climbing through the second quarter.
Gabby Gregory nailed a 3-pointer that tied the game at 36, then Williams got a basket in the paint that capped a 12-3 run and put Oklahoma in the lead, 38-36.
Andrews got to the free-throw line with 0.6 seconds remaining in the first half and sank a couple of shots that tied it at 38 at intermission.
Andrews led Baylor with 10 points in the first half, while Smith and Bickle each had nine.
Neither team played very clean basketball through the first 20 minutes. Oklahoma committed 13 turnovers while the Bears had 11.