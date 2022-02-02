Late-show Sooners take the day over Baylor, 78-77

Baylor (15-5, 5-3 Big 12) will try to bounce back as it plays a pair of games against Texas in the next few days. The Bears host the ninth-ranked Longhorns on Friday, then travel to Austin to play Texas on Sunday.

Williams scored 20 points to lead Oklahoma (19-3, 8-2), while Scott finished with 16 points and Taylor Robertson added 14.

Smith made a layup on an assist from Caitlin Bickle to put Baylor in front 76-70 with three minutes on the clock.

Williams answered with a bucket in the paint on the Sooners’ next trip down the floor, igniting Oklahoma’s game-ending run.

Although Oklahoma was the team that sat on a bus for most of the day on Wednesday, the Bears had a hard time warming up for large portions of the first half.

Baylor missed its first three shots, but eventually got in rhythm and built a 23-12 lead when Andrews got a defensive rebound and took it all the way to the basket for a layup late in the first quarter.

But then the Bears cooled off again in the second quarter. Baylor missed seven consecutive shots and went more than three minutes without a point.