Lauren Cox ready to expand on WNBA rookie preview

Lauren Cox’s rookie season in the WNBA played out more like a trailer than a movie.
Cox, a key member of Baylor’s 2019 national championship team and the Big 12 Player of the Year in 2020, was drafted third overall in the first round of the WNBA Draft by the Indiana Fever.
The draft took place when most of the country was under shelter-in-place orders during the first days of the COVID-19 pandemic. The upcoming season was a mystery at the time. As it turned out, the NBA and WNBA played their respective seasons in strict bubbles.
Cox, who had her senior season ended by the coronavirus pandemic and the NCAA cancellation of the annual basketball tournaments, was again a victim of bad timing at the start of her pro career. She tested positive for COVID-19 just before the start of the season and couldn’t enter the WNBA’s bubble for preseason practice and the opening of game action. Cox played in her first WNBA game for the Fever on Aug. 6 against the Los Angeles Sparks.
On Friday, Cox met with the media on Zoom and discussed her first pro offseason. She said she has recovered from an in-season knee injury and is ready for the fresh start of a new season.
The year gone by was a little difficult to even sum up.
“It was unique, frustrating, interesting, crazy,” Cox said. “I mean there’s a lot of different words to describe it. I got off to a slow start because I got to the bubble late. So it was kind of just playing catch up the whole time. It never really felt like I got into the groove of things. So hopefully this next season is better and we can have a somewhat normal season. I know COVID is still a thing and we still have to worry about our safety. I’m excited to get this next season over and kind of just flush my rookie season.”
Cox has yet to play in front of Fever fans in Indianapolis, but she said they got a preview of where the team is going if they watched bubble games.
“You saw glimpses of what we could do,” Cox said. “You saw great moments of us really working together and playing as a team. I think we have to take those moments and make it into a full game. We have to play the whole game like that if we want to win.”
That’s how Cox said the Fever can improve on a 6-16 mark. For her game, she said she has to continue to grow.
“I saw some things that I needed to improve on,” Cox said. “It’s going to be a learning experience every year. When I did get out there on the court, I was learning something new.”
Because the college basketball season has been dramatically affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Baylor was unable to continue the tradition of a T1D game. Cox, who was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes as a child, used her voice as a star player to promote awareness of the disease. For several years, the Lady Bears hosted T1D night.
She aims to get that back on track post-pandemic.
“That’s something that I want to keep doing,” Cox said. “I don’t know when it would happen. We haven’t really talked about setting anything like that up. It’s something I definitely want to keep going because I get to meet new people that have Type 1 Diabetes. I get to talk to them, they get to see me doing what I do and it inspires them. That’s kind of the goal for me.”
Another goal that’s on hold is Cox’s international pro career. Many WNBA players increase their experience and earning potential by playing in Europe and Asia. But the coronavirus has clamped down on the accessibility of travel needed for women’s basketball players to expand globally.
“It’s definitely something that I want to do whether that’s this year, whether it’s next year,” Cox said. “It’s definitely something that I see myself doing just to go over there and stay in shape and get the experience. I think a lot of players go over there and they get better. So that’s definitely something that I’ve looked forward to.”