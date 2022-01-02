Lee, Wildcats upset No. 10 Bears in Big 12 opener

MANHATTAN, Kan. — The Baylor women’s basketball team stumbled out of the blocks as it opened Big 12 play at Kansas State.
The 10th-ranked Bears couldn’t overcome a slow start shooting the basketball and couldn’t stop Wildcats star center Ayoka Lee as she led Kansas State to a 68-59 victory on Sunday afternoon at Bramlage Coliseum.
Lee scored 32 points, including 28 in the second half when Baylor posts Queen Egbo and Caitlin Bickle were both in foul trouble. Lee also had 10 rebounds and led the way as the Wildcats outrebounded Baylor, 30-27.
In doing so, Kansas State (11-2, 1-0 Big 12) defeated Baylor for the first time since 2004 and snapped the Bears’ 36-game winning streak in the series.
Bears first-year coach Nicki Collen will face an uphill battle as she tries to lead the program to its 12th consecutive regular season conference title.
“We’re all really, really disappointed,” Collen said. “But I just think, I told them before the game at some point we’re going to have five people or six people play their best game at the same time.”
The Bears (10-3, 0-1) were limited to seven players as health and safety protocols kept Jaden Owens, Kendra Gillispie and Andrea Katramados out of the lineup. However, only Owens has been a regular contributor so far this season.
“There are excuses in this game,” Collen said. “I think we were shorthanded, but I think honestly after Missouri took seven (players) and beat (top-ranked) South Carolina without (the Tigers’) leading scorer in the game, I think it’s hard for anyone in the country quite frankly to make excuses at this point about numbers.”
Kansas State led by double digits for much of the afternoon. Lee gave the Wildcats a 13-point advantage with a basket at the 4:39 mark of the fourth quarter.
Baylor responded with an 11-2 run and cut the K-State lead to four when guard Ja’Mee Asberry hit a 3-pointer with 1:16 remaining.
But that was Baylor’s last points and Kansas State made 5 of 6 free throws in the final 40 seconds.
The Wildcats held Baylor’s NaLyssa Smith to 12 points on 4 of 12 shooting. Asberry and Jordan Lewis each scored 14 to lead the Bears. Egbo had four points and four rebounds and fouled out after playing 17 minutes.
“I don’t think (Smith) had her best game, but she’s been pretty darn consistent for us this season,” Collen said. “I think sometimes when you need a basket or you need some energy creation, you’ve got to create it off of your defense.”
Baylor pressured the Wildcats into 23 turnovers. But the Bears committed 22 turnovers themselves and couldn’t get a game-chancing run through the first three and a half quarters.
Baylor struggled mightily shooting the ball for most of the first half. The Bears hit just 3 of 13 field goals in the first quarter, which included misses on seven 3-point attempts.
Kansas State took advantage of Baylor going cold and built a 14-point advantage near the end of the first quarter. Wildcats guard Laura Macke made a layup that put her team in front, 18-4, and prompted Collen to call a timeout.
Caitlin Bickle responded to the pep talk by getting inside for a layup and went to the free-throw line to complete a 3-point play with just over a minute left in the first quarter.
It didn’t kindle a fire for the Bears, though. Kansas State extended its lead in the second quarter, surging ahead by 15 when Cymone Goodrich hit a jumper midway through the period.
Smith and Lewis made layups for the final two buckets of the first half, cutting K-State’s advantage to eight at intermission.
Egbo had three fouls at the break and Bickle was whistled for two fouls and a technical in the first four minutes of the third quarter. That helped set the stage for Lee’s takeover in the second half.
The Bears return to action when they host TCU at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the Ferrell Center.