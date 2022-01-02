Lee, Wildcats upset No. 10 Bears in Big 12 opener

“There are excuses in this game,” Collen said. “I think we were shorthanded, but I think honestly after Missouri took seven (players) and beat (top-ranked) South Carolina without (the Tigers’) leading scorer in the game, I think it’s hard for anyone in the country quite frankly to make excuses at this point about numbers.”

Kansas State led by double digits for much of the afternoon. Lee gave the Wildcats a 13-point advantage with a basket at the 4:39 mark of the fourth quarter.

Baylor responded with an 11-2 run and cut the K-State lead to four when guard Ja’Mee Asberry hit a 3-pointer with 1:16 remaining.

But that was Baylor’s last points and Kansas State made 5 of 6 free throws in the final 40 seconds.

The Wildcats held Baylor’s NaLyssa Smith to 12 points on 4 of 12 shooting. Asberry and Jordan Lewis each scored 14 to lead the Bears. Egbo had four points and four rebounds and fouled out after playing 17 minutes.

“I don’t think (Smith) had her best game, but she’s been pretty darn consistent for us this season,” Collen said. “I think sometimes when you need a basket or you need some energy creation, you’ve got to create it off of your defense.”