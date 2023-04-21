When Mike Singletary returns to Baylor these days, he sees a much different world than the one he left in the early 1980s.

McLane Stadium gleams on the banks of the Brazos River, construction is moving ahead to enlarge Baylor’s indoor football practice facility, and the weight room is massive instead of a tiny room at Floyd Casey Stadium.

But no matter how many changes Baylor makes, Singletary’s name will always ring as one of the greatest to ever play football for the Bears.

In Baylor's latest Lunch with a Legend series, Singletary spoke before a packed house at the Texas Sports Hall of Fame on Friday, regaling them with memories from his unmatched career.

Singletary recalled how Baylor was the only Division I school to offer him a scholarship. Former Baylor coach Grant Teaff was determined to sign Singletary in 1977 and sent assistant Ron Harms to recruit him at Houston Worthing High School.

“I really didn’t quite know what a scholarship was,” Singletary said. “No one from my high school ever got one. Coach Harms sat me down and said we want to offer you. Coach Teaff said, 'I don’t know what college visits you have, but I will hold the scholarship for you until you tell me you’re not coming.'”

Overlooked by many coaches who thought he was too small to play middle linebacker, the 5-11 Singletary went on to become a two-time consensus All-American for the Bears before carving an illustrious NFL career in which he was an eight-time All-Pro for the Chicago Bears.

Singletary has been inducted into both the College Football and Pro Football halls of fame, and is revered as one of the greatest middle linebackers in the history of the sport.

The son of a Pentecostal pastor, Singletary had to beg his mom to let him to play football in junior high.

“I played tackle on the grass and touch on the street, and I always played away from home,” Singletary said. “Finally the season had already started, and she said ‘Look son, this is the dumbest game I’ve ever seen. You can play as long as you promise me you don’t get hurt.'

“So my coach says you can play if you tackle Cookie,” Singletary said. “Cookie already had whiskers. It was my first opportunity to hit somebody, and I wish that I could tell you I put hit him on the ground and said do you want some more? That didn’t happen. But coach said, ‘Son, I like it that you didn’t let go. Now do you know what middle linebacker is?’”

Teaff only needed to watch a few plays on Singletary’s high school film to know he wanted to sign him as his middle linebacker. By the time his Baylor career was over, Singletary had amassed a remarkable 662 tackles and shattered 16 helmets.

“I didn’t spear because I hit them in the face,” Singletary said. “When you tackle, you have to keep your face up and open your eyes so you can see what you’re hitting. We need to see that so the brain has time to prepare for that moment."

Considering his accomplishments at Baylor, somehow every NFL team passed on him in the first round before the Chicago Bears grabbed him in the second round with the 38th overall pick in the 1981 draft. It was one of the all-time draft steals.

Singletary has often reminded former Dallas Cowboys vice president of player personnel Gil Brandt that he was among the teams that didn’t draft him in the first round.

“I remember telling him that if you don’t draft me in the first round, I’m not going to be there,” Singletary said. “He said, ‘You’re too small. We don’t know if you can take the pounding.’ I said, ‘You’re worried about me taking the pounding’”?

Leading a tremendous defense, Singletary helped Baylor win the 1980 Southwest Conference championship and was a key member of one of the best defenses in NFL history for the Super Bowl champion Chicago Bears in the 1985 season.

But he never put football above his faith in Jesus or his family.

“Any success I’ve had as a father, husband, football player and as a teammate, it’s always been the Lord first,” Singletary said. “If it’s not, everything else really doesn’t matter. Without Christ, you’ve got no chance.”

Singletary went on to coach for several NFL teams, including three seasons as the head coach for the San Francisco 49ers from 2008-10. He believes it’s become more difficult to coach in today’s climate.

“Today’s game is so different,” Singletary said. “Today it’s all about winning. I’m a builder. I’m going to get in a player's face and let them know it’s not right, and we’re going to make it right. Together we’re going to work it out. I feel sorry for the coaches who can’t do that.”