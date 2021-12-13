Lenard hopes to take Baylor soccer to next level

During her tenure at Dallas Baptist University, Michelle Lenard looked down I-35 and saw how former Baylor coach Paul Jobson had built a strong soccer program to complement a nurturing culture.
As the sixth soccer coach in Baylor history, Lenard knows she’s stepping into an ideal situation. Jobson didn’t leave a rebuilding job after he stepped down in November following his ninth season as head coach and 14th overall with the soccer program.
“Coach Jobson and his staff set a great standard,” Lenard said. “There’s nothing to be fixed here. This is an unbelievable program. We want to build on that and we want to see if we can get this program to the next level.”
Lenard built a powerhouse NCAA Division II soccer program during her 14 seasons at DBU. She amassed a 200-77-26 record while leading the Patriots to 13 conference championships, including seven regular-season titles and six conference tournament championships.
Lenard guided DBU to the NCAA postseason eight times, including a trip to the Elite Eight in 2015 and by her squad’s first Final Four appearance this fall. Over the past three seasons, Lenard has compiled a shining 49-6-4 record.
"We hope to play an attractive, attacking style of soccer that’s fun to watch and fans can get behind, and is fun to play," Lenard said. "My general philosophy is we want to control the game by controlling the ball. We want to build our attack from the back."
Jobson’s teams were always built around an intense defense, a successful approach that keyed the Bears’ Elite Eight appearances in 2017 and 2018.
But the Bears often struggled to score in 2021 as they finished 8-5-6 overall and 4-2-3 in the Big 12 for a third-place finish. Lenard wants to give the offense more opportunities to punch the ball in the net.
“Coach Jobson built an unbelievably disciplined defensive unit,” Lenard said. “We will be able to take that and build on that, and hopefully continue to add layers to that, so we can win at the highest level possible. We want to create a lot of chances on goal. We want to set the tempo.”
Lenard said she’s beginning to learn the Baylor roster, and knows she has a lot of talented returning players like Mackenzie Anthony, midfielder Maddie Algya and Elizabeth Kooiman.
“I’m becoming familiar with the players, the profile of each individual in each position, and seeing what we need to add to next year,” Lenard said. “Obviously there are a couple of graduating seniors who played significant roles on this team, so we’ll be looking for some younger players to fill in and step up there.
“We don’t have any major holes, I can tell you that. We have the players to win right now. And what we’d like to do is add one or two more that can help us get to that next level.”
Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades is excited to hire a coach with Lenard’s experience and credentials.
"Michelle is a proven transformational leader with a track record of success both on and off the field,” Rhoades said. “She is fiercely competitive and a person of tremendous faith, two qualities essential to the program's overall success. Michelle's commitment to student-athlete development academically, athletically and personally aligns with our vision of Preparing Champions for Life.”
After 14 years coaching Division II soccer, Lenard isn’t concerned about making the jump to the Division I level. She’ll have more resources to work with and greater opportunities to recruit talented players.
“I’m very confident,” Lenard said. “I think soccer is soccer, regardless of the division you coach at. There’s obviously going to be some differences in the overall level of athlete that we’re getting at Baylor. But we had some tremendous soccer players at DBU.”