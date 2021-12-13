Lenard hopes to take Baylor soccer to next level

Jobson’s teams were always built around an intense defense, a successful approach that keyed the Bears’ Elite Eight appearances in 2017 and 2018.

But the Bears often struggled to score in 2021 as they finished 8-5-6 overall and 4-2-3 in the Big 12 for a third-place finish. Lenard wants to give the offense more opportunities to punch the ball in the net.

“Coach Jobson built an unbelievably disciplined defensive unit,” Lenard said. “We will be able to take that and build on that, and hopefully continue to add layers to that, so we can win at the highest level possible. We want to create a lot of chances on goal. We want to set the tempo.”

Lenard said she’s beginning to learn the Baylor roster, and knows she has a lot of talented returning players like Mackenzie Anthony, midfielder Maddie Algya and Elizabeth Kooiman.

“I’m becoming familiar with the players, the profile of each individual in each position, and seeing what we need to add to next year,” Lenard said. “Obviously there are a couple of graduating seniors who played significant roles on this team, so we’ll be looking for some younger players to fill in and step up there.