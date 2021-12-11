Lenard named Baylor soccer coach

Michelle Lenard was named Baylor's soccer coach on Saturday following 14 years as head coach at Dallas Baptist.
Lenard amassed a 200-77-26 record at DBU while leading the Patriots to 13 conference championships, including seven regular-season titles and six conference tournament championships.
The Patriots produced nine All-Americans and 91 players were recognized as all-conference performers during her tenure.
“I am humbled and honored to be chosen as the next head women’s soccer coach at Baylor University,” Lenard said. “This school and this soccer program have such a tremendous reputation and tradition of excellence, and I cannot wait to join the team. Baylor is an exceptional school with all the resources to be a top tier women’s soccer program and we will strive every day to make all the Baylor supporters proud of who we are on and off the field."
A four-time conference coach of the year and the 2015 South Central Region Coach of the Year, Lenard guided DBU to the NCAA postseason eight times, including a South Central Regional title and a trip to the Elite Eight in 2015.
Most recently, Lenard led her 2021 squad to its first NCAA Division II Final Four appearance and picked up her 200th career win. Over the past three seasons, Lenard has compiled a 49-6-4 record.
Lenard replaces Paul Jobson, who left Nov. 16 after 14 years at Baylor, including the last nine as head coach.
Lenard and her staff were named the United Soccer Coaches Regional Staff of the Year for leading the Patriots to a 20-4 record this season. This is the third time she and her staff have garnered the honor and the second time since 2019.
With the 2021 regular season title for DBU, Lenard led the Patriots to seven-straight regular season or tournament titles.
Prior to DBU, Lenard spent two seasons as assistant coach at North Texas. While at UNT, Lenard helped lead the Mean Green to Sun Belt Conference regular-season and tournament championships in 2004 and 2005. Before her coaching stint at UNT, she served as the assistant coach at Texas Woman’s University from 2003-04.
Lenard, originally from Lubbock, received her Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology from UNT in 2003 and her Master’s of Education in Kinesiology from DBU in 2011. During her playing days, Lenard played center midfield for the Mean Green from 1999-2002. As a student-athlete, Lenard helped lead her team to the 2001 Sun Belt Conference championship and was named to the Sun Belt all-conference team. Lenard also played semi-pro soccer for the Fort Collins Force in 2002 and Everton FC America in 2005.