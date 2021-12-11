Lenard named Baylor soccer coach

Lenard replaces Paul Jobson, who left Nov. 16 after 14 years at Baylor, including the last nine as head coach.

Lenard and her staff were named the United Soccer Coaches Regional Staff of the Year for leading the Patriots to a 20-4 record this season. This is the third time she and her staff have garnered the honor and the second time since 2019.

With the 2021 regular season title for DBU, Lenard led the Patriots to seven-straight regular season or tournament titles.

Prior to DBU, Lenard spent two seasons as assistant coach at North Texas. While at UNT, Lenard helped lead the Mean Green to Sun Belt Conference regular-season and tournament championships in 2004 and 2005. Before her coaching stint at UNT, she served as the assistant coach at Texas Woman’s University from 2003-04.