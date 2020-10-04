‘Lessons to be learned’ — Aranda sees plenty to improve in Baylor's bye week

“Credit to the guys that stepped up and then credit to our coaches on that front and the defensive side of the ball,” Aranda said. “Because in terms of the team that we were practicing throughout the week, that was not the team that was running out there on the field. The team that was playing on Tuesday and Wednesday had certain strengths and weaknesses. The team that played (Saturday) had certain strengths and weaknesses. You have to identify that and play to that and minimize those weaknesses, and I thought we were able to do that to a pretty high level.”