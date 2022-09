Baylor continued to build its 2023 recruiting class as Lewisville cornerback Caden Jenkins announced his commitment on Friday.

The addition of the 6-1, 171-pound Jenkins gives the Bears 25 commitments in the 2023 class, including at least six defensive backs.

Jenkins is a three-star recruit who chose the Bears over Texas Tech, Ole Miss, Arkansas, Kansas State, Iowa and other schools.

In 2021, Jenkins collected 60 tackles with an interception and nine passes defended for an 11-2 Lewisville team.