Light-hitting Bears stumble again, as West Virginia wraps up sweep

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A long trip home from West Virginia will feel ever longer for the Baylor baseball team.

That’s because the Bears are traveling in the wrong direction.

West Virginia completed a series sweep of the Bears with a 7-5 win on Sunday at Monongalia County Ballpark. Baylor (16-15 overall, 2-7 Big 12) has yet to win a conference series, and the Bears must really pick up the pace if they have any hope of returning to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2019.

The Mountaineers (20-10, 5-1) muted the BU bats on a cool Sunday afternoon, limiting Baylor to just three hits.

Baylor’s usual Sunday starter Will Rigney was a late scratch from the game. The hard-throwing right-hander was dealing with some soreness, and given his injury history the BU coaching staff opted to not take any chances.

Jake Jackson got the starting nod instead, and he struggled to keep the Mountaineers off the bases. Jackson lasted one inning, as WVU banged him around to the tune of six hits and four runs in the bottom of the first. That included an RBI single from McGwire Holbrook, an RBI double from Braden Barry and a two-run single from Dayne Leonard.

West Virginia tacked on two more runs in the second to widen the lead to 6-0. Victor Scott and Holbrook both belted RBI hits off new BU pitcher Cam Caley.

“We didn’t get started off real well, falling behind 6-0,” Baylor coach Steve Rodriguez said. “But I was really proud of our guys for how they stepped up. They scored five runs in the fourth inning. Their guy (Zach Bravo) was effectively wild, all over the place, walking guys, hitting guys. I thought our guys took some pretty good swings and just kind of hit balls right at people. We had some chances later in the game, we just couldn’t get the hit.”

Baylor managed to fight its way back into the game with a five-run fourth off WVU’s Bravo, despite producing only one hit in that inning. Bravo lost all semblance of command, as the Bears worked four walks and absorbed two hit-by-pitches. Harrison Caley and Esteban Cardoza-Oquendo both reached on HBPs with the bases loaded to force in runs. The Bears also scored on a fielder’s choice grounder from Chase Wehsener and — in a more traditional twist — a two-run single by Alex Gonzales.

That outburst cut the West Virginia lead to 6-5 and put the Bears in position to salvage a Sunday win for the third straight conference series. But the Mountaineers made sure that the fans who packed brooms into the ballpark would be able to wave them with authority. They got some big-time relief pitching from Chris Sleeper (2-4) and Trey Braithwaite, who worked a scoreless ninth for his third save.

Sleeper kept Baylor’s bats in hibernation, allowing just two hits in four innings of relief. As Rodriguez alluded to, the Bears hit several balls hard into the outfield, but very few found a landing spot.

The Mountaineers added an insurance run in the sixth when Austin Davis lofted a high leadoff solo home run over the wall in the left-field corner, off BU reliever Hambleton Oliver.

It was a day where neither Baylor’s hitters nor the pitchers played especially great. The first five hitters in the batting order went 1-for-15 for the Bears. Jackson (2-3) suffered the loss in a brutal one-inning start. And while BU’s bullpen pitched better than it has in recent outings, allowing seven hits and three runs over the final eight innings, it still walked six batters and “needs to get better,” Rodriguez said.

“The biggest thing right now is that we’ve got to continue to learn from some of the mistakes that we’re making on the mound and at the plate,” the coach said. “But for the most part, when you’re young you need to continue to learn.”

Baylor will get another tough road test Tuesday when it faces No. 16 Texas State in San Marcos. Then the Bears will host Kansas in a three-game series Thursday through Saturday.