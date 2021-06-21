Lightfoot earns his spot on U.S. Olympic pole vault squad

EUGENE, Ore. — When KC Lightfoot ended his college career early at Baylor this past spring, he made the decision to put his focus on making the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Team for the Tokyo Games.

It paid off.

Lightfoot cleared 19-feet, 2.25 inches in the pole vault on Monday night to finish in an Olympic-qualifying third place at the U.S Track and Field Trials at Hayward Field. Chris Nilsen won the event with a height of 19-4.25.

Sam Kendricks and Lightfoot each made it over the bar at 19-2.25. When Matt Ludwig missed at that height, then twice more at 19-4.25, Nilsen, Kendricks and Lightfoot were the only three competitors remaining.

