 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lightfoot earns his spot on U.S. Olympic pole vault squad
0 comments

Lightfoot earns his spot on U.S. Olympic pole vault squad

{{featured_button_text}}
CP Lightfoot photo

Former Baylor pole vaulter KC Lightfoot celebrates during the finals of the men's pole vault on Monday at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials. Lightfoot finished third at 19-2.25 to earn a spot on the U.S. team for the Tokyo Games.

 Charlie Riedel - staff, AP

EUGENE, Ore. — When KC Lightfoot ended his college career early at Baylor this past spring, he made the decision to put his focus on making the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Team for the Tokyo Games.

It paid off.

Lightfoot cleared 19-feet, 2.25 inches in the pole vault on Monday night to finish in an Olympic-qualifying third place at the U.S Track and Field Trials at Hayward Field. Chris Nilsen won the event with a height of 19-4.25.

Sam Kendricks and Lightfoot each made it over the bar at 19-2.25. When Matt Ludwig missed at that height, then twice more at 19-4.25, Nilsen, Kendricks and Lightfoot were the only three competitors remaining.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Why is there still so much doubt surrounding the Atlanta Hawks?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert