Lightfoot pole vault record highlights Baylor Invite

The Baylor men’s and women’s track teams racked up gold medals in the first of two home meets as they hosted the Baylor Invitational on Saturday at the Clyde Hart Track & Field Stadium.

Not surprisingly, one of the Bears’ standouts made the most of the home setting.

KC Lightfoot set the Clyde Hart Track & Field Stadium record to win the pole vault, clearing a bar of 18 feet, 9.25 inches to win the event. His mark bested the previous record of 18-8.75 held by himself and Texas A&M’s Jacob Wooten.

Alex Madlock got things going in a big way, becoming the ninth women’s long jumper in Baylor history to record a mark of 20-plus feet en route to winning the long jump. The senior from Bangs, Texas, is now the No. 8 performer in school history with her jump of 20 feet 1.5 inches.

The women’s 4x100-meter relay team of Caira Pettway, Demitra Carter, Sydney Washington and Mariah Ayers recorded a victory with a time of 44.36 seconds.

Celia Holmes took home the win in the women’s 1,500 meters with a personal-best time of 4:36.24.

Ackera Nugent, the indoor national champion in the women’s 60-meter hurdles, made her debut in the 100 hurdles and recorded a top-20 time in the NCAA (13.23) to get the win.