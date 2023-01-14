Lights-out defense propels Bears to 74-58 win over Oklahoma State

The lights went out at the Ferrell Center on Saturday, but Oklahoma State looked like it was shooting in the dark all night.

Baylor’s suffocating defense was a big reason for Oklahoma State’s power outage.

After playing shaky defense in their first four Big 12 games, the Bears held Oklahoma State to a 38.3 shooting percentage and dominated the boards by double digits en route to a 74-58 win at the Ferrell Center.

The lights literally did go out at the Ferrell Center. With Baylor leading 59-36 with 11 minutes left in the game, the arena suddenly went pitch dark, causing a 22-minute delay.

But Oklahoma State (9-8, 1-4) didn’t shoot much better when the lights came back on. The Cowboys hit just seven of 33 3-pointers and Baylor (12-5, 2-3) controlled the boards by a 41-30 margin.

“I can tell you the lights going out, coaches don’t know what to say for a third time,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “We’re good for two, you know, before the game and halftime. But the third one, credit the guys for coming out and finishing the game and not letting Oklahoma State make a run after a city-wide power outage.”

For a team that ranked last defensively coming in by allowing 85 points per game in Big 12 play, the Bears did a lot of things right as they got back in transition and didn’t give the Cowboys many open looks in the half court.

“I felt like we communicated better,” said Baylor guard LJ Cryer. “Defense is just wanting to buckle down and do it, and I felt like everyone was bought in on the defensive end and it showed.”

Cryer drained four of five 3-pointers to lead the Bears with 16 points while Flo Thamba finished with 12 points and four rebounds. Jalen Bridges collected 12 points and eight boards, and Adam Flagler amassed 11 points and eight assists.

Following his career-high 32-point performance in Baylor’s 83-78 win over West Virginia on Wednesday in Morgantown, Baylor freshman guard Keyonte George hit just two of eight shots and finished with eight points. But he contributed in a lot of other ways as he pulled down eight rebounds and dished out five assists with no turnovers.

“Coaches really appreciate this because when young players have a great game, normally they come out and if they’re not getting shots or they’re not scoring, they try to force things,” Drew said. “He really let the game come to him. Every night you’re not going to score 32, and when defenses key on you, you’re now getting other people opportunities to score and be successful. I thought Keyonte really did a great job in that.”

The Cowboys played their third straight game without 7-1 center Moussa Cisse, who is out with an ankle injury. After earning Big 12 defensive player of the year last season, he leads the league this season with 9.9 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game.

“There’s no doubt it’s a factor, but injuries are an inevitable part of the game,” said Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton. “You hope it doesn’t happen to your best defensive anchor and a guy who can create open shots for us because he’s a threat to score at the rim. But when that happens, a really good team has two or three guys step up and play a little better.”

After losing their first two Big 12 home games to TCU and Kansas State, the Bears knew they needed to protect their home court better.

The Bears couldn’t have jumped off to a hotter start as they hit their first four shots, including a trio of 3-pointers, to open up a 13-0 lead.

Cryer began his sizzling performance by burying a 3-pointer before George spotted Bridges for a layup. After Thamba hit a pair of free throws, Cryer drained a 3-pointer from the top of the arc.

“It was very important because we remember last year we got off to a bad start at home and they beat us on our home floor,” Cryer said. “So we wanted to make sure that didn’t happen again. That first run can be the difference-maker in the game.”

After missing their first five shots, the Cowboys finally got into a groove as Caleb Asberry buried a pair of 3-pointers and got loose for a layup to cut Baylor’s lead to 17-15.

But the Bears went on a 11-2 run to open up a 28-17 lead. Flagler started the streak with a 3-pointer while Thamba hit four straight free throws.

George finally broke through for his first points when he nailed a 3-pointer with 5:51 remaining in the first half. Flagler closed the first half with two more treys as the Bears stretched their lead to 39-23.

Like the first half, the Bears came out hot again to open the second half as Cryer buried an outside shot and then fired a pass inside to Bridges for a dunk. After Thamba sliced inside for a pair of baskets, the Bears stretched their lead to 47-28.

Never letting down its defensive intensity, Baylor kept building its lead as Caleb Lohner drove for a slam and George buried a 3-pointer.

Flagler then found Josh Ojianwuna in the paint for a slam before the big man stepped outside and hit a jumper to push Baylor’s lead to 55-34.

The Bears eventually built a 28-point lead when Thamba hit a pair of free throws with 9:49 remaining.

“We haven’t had a complete game like this yet in conference, so it was great that we were able to defensively and rebounding and taking care of the basketball, do those things at a high level,” Drew said. “We had a very balanced scoring attack. Any win like this is a blessing.”