Littlepage-Buggs collects another Big 12 Freshman of Week honor

Baylor’s Darianna Littlepage-Buggs won the Big 12 Freshman of the Week honor for the third time this season, the conference announced Monday.

Buggs averaged 12.5 points and 9.0 rebounds in Baylor’s two games last week, leading Big 12 newbies in both categories. That included her seventh double-double of the season against Kansas State, when she put up 19 points and snagged 11 boards. She ranks second nationally among freshman in rebounding, collecting 8.9 caroms per game on average.