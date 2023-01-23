 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Littlepage-Buggs collects another Big 12 Freshman of Week honor

  • 0
Kansas St Baylor Basketball (copy)

Baylor freshman Darianna Littlepage-Buggs was named Big 12 Freshman of the Week for the third time this season.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

Baylor’s Darianna Littlepage-Buggs won the Big 12 Freshman of the Week honor for the third time this season, the conference announced Monday.

Buggs averaged 12.5 points and 9.0 rebounds in Baylor’s two games last week, leading Big 12 newbies in both categories. That included her seventh double-double of the season against Kansas State, when she put up 19 points and snagged 11 boards. She ranks second nationally among freshman in rebounding, collecting 8.9 caroms per game on average.

Buggs and the Bears (13-6 overall, 4-3 conference) will be back on the court Saturday at Texas Tech.

Baylor Basketball (W): Get To Know Darianna Littlepage-Buggs
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Breakdancing will soon be an Olympic sport

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert