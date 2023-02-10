It’s truly fascinating to watch this scientific metamorphosis at work. The little bug stays hidden in her cocoon for weeks, tucked away from the outside world. But when she emerges, she is proud and graceful, and ready to flutter and float and fly with the best of them.

Oh, and the life cycle of a butterfly is pretty cool, too, as opposed to the transformation to which we’re referring. Or have you not met Darianna Littlepage-Buggs yet?

If you’re a Baylor women’s basketball fan, you’ve witnessed the growth of Buggs firsthand. She has come out of her shell in an authoritative way. Where once she may have been shy or reserved, now she’s comfortable and occasionally chatty. Where once she might’ve been apprehensive on the court, she now is confident, even aggressive.

Baylor’s freshman forward is growing up, right before our very eyes.

“I see a lot of greatness in her,” said Baylor head coach Nicki Collen, who then continued with a smile: “I also see a lot of growth opportunities in her.”

Before we check out the growth chart on the doorjamb, let’s first travel back to when Buggs was knee-high to a grasshopper. She grew up in Edmond, Okla., as the youngest of seven, blessed with three older brothers and three sisters. Where the rest of the family went, she followed. That’s what happens when you’re last in line.

“Whatever they did, I just followed what they did. I was the youngest, so I was just really following their lead,” she said. “But I think, honestly, anything they did, I did.”

Does that include fighting? “Oh, yes. We did. But we loved on each other, too,” Buggs said, flashing her dimpled smile.

Darianna remembers playing on her first basketball team around second grade, down at the YMCA. Soon thereafter, a friend of her mother introduced the family to the AAU scene, and she joined an Oklahoma City-based travel squad.

She enjoyed the game from the first jump ball, but it wasn’t until about seventh grade that she realized that she might end up following that bouncing ball into adulthood.

“Starting off middle school, eventually that’s where you start seeing colleges play,” Buggs said. “Then I just think from there, as high school went on and you got better, it was like, ‘Hey, college is the next step.’”

College absolutely is the next step when your first step transports you to the basket in a blink. Buggs developed into the top prospect in the state of Oklahoma over her time in high school. Skilled and lithe, she used her quickness and tenacity to lead her Classen School of Advanced Studies team in Edmond to a state championship. As a senior, Buggs averaged 15.5 points and 12.8 rebounds per game, winning Gatorade Oklahoma Player of the Year honors and McDonald’s All-America recognition.

ESPN’s HoopGurlz ranked her as the No. 17 player in the Class of 2022. Top-flight college programs from all over the country recruited her. It’s enough to make a teenager’s head spin, but Buggs said her family kept her grounded.

“It was a lot. I had a lot of offers, a lot of people wanted to talk to me,” Buggs said. “I think the hardest part was talking to so many people a week, a day. I know I had to have a set schedule. My Mom had to talk for 15 minutes for four coaches a day. It was overwhelming, because it’s a lot and you’re still trying to focus on being a student, being a kid, you know?

“But at the end of the day, it was fun, because I felt like I built relationships with people along the way. Honestly, getting down to your top four was more exciting. The pressure was on, but it got exciting. Then when I chose Baylor, it was like, ‘Oh my gosh! I chose a school!’”

Buggs narrowed her final four choices to Baylor, Texas A&M, Alabama and Florida before deciding on the Bears. She was attracted to the BU program’s rich basketball tradition. But beyond that, she felt most at ease with the people in Waco.

“One, it’s Baylor. The history, I could be a part of something great off the bat,” Buggs said. “When I came on my visit, I felt comfortable with the players. I’m not really a people person, it takes a long time for me to get out of my shell. But I feel like when I came here, I was still shy, but I feel like I could get out of my shell a little bit with them.”

The two Big 12 programs within her home state, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, were noticeably absent from Buggs’ final choices. She said she felt no real pressure to stay closer to home, even as some friends and family reminded her that they’d be able to attend more of her games that way. In the end, she drew lots of support and encouragement from her parents, who promised that wherever she signed, they’d make as many games as possible.

Lately, if you were to use some adjectives to describe Buggs on the court for Baylor, you might choose the word dynamic. Reliable. Consistent.

But it didn’t really start out that way.

Sure, Buggs started the first 19 games of the season, the only BU player to do so. But she still had plenty of “freshman moments” early in the season. After a solid 11-point, 7-rebound debut in her first college game against Lamar, she combined for just seven points on 3-of-17 shooting over the next two games.

She missed layups, struggled to find the range on her midrange jump shot. She looked a little lost.

“In the beginning it was kind of like, ‘OK, just don’t be nervous, just go out there and play,’” Buggs said. “But it was still nerve-wracking, because you’re on the big stage now and it’s new. I feel like as time’s gone by and we’ve been learning stuff, and we’ve been playing tougher games, we’ve been figuring stuff out. We still mess up a lot, but I feel like we’ve figured out a lot, too.”

In mid-December, Buggs turned in a huge breakout scoring game, when she went for 30 points and 11 rebounds in a 93-27 blitzing of Tennessee State. The visitors opted to press Baylor’s ballhandlers at every opportunity, and the Bears did a good job of finding Buggs open on the back end for easy, often uncontested drop-in buckets. Ultimately, she outscored Tennessee State by herself.

But Buggs has saved her highest marks for the second semester. In Big 12 play, she is averaging 11 points on 62.2% shooting to go with 10.1 rebounds per game. She has won the Big 12 Freshman of the Week honor so many times (five) that you begin to wonder if the conference will name it after her. Even after Collen shuffled the lineup for Baylor’s game against Texas Tech on Jan. 28 and moved Buggs to the bench, the freshman hasn’t missed a beat. Buggs has tallied double-doubles in each of her four games as a reserve.

Buggs’ rebounding has been one of Baylor’s biggest strengths all year. Not only does she lead the Bears by collecting 9.5 boards per game on the season, but she ranks No. 1 among all Division I freshmen in rebounding. She may be lean in the post, but she’s plenty mean, and tries to use her instincts and athleticism to her advantage against bigger frontcourt opponents.

“Coaches always say use my quickness, use my abilities and advantages that I have over the opponent,” Buggs said. “I’m just using that, honestly, timing it up. It’s usually my quickness, my speed, my smartness. What can I do to get around you or do this, because you are taller or bigger than me? Just using those skills, honestly, to figure stuff out.”

At this point, her Baylor teammates have come to expect double-doubles from Buggs. You could set your watch by her.

“We know what we’re going to get from her,” said senior forward Caitlin Bickle. “We know she’s going to go to the boards every night.”

Added Collen, “The one thing you can always count from her is that she’s going to pursue the ball off the rim, on both ends. By far our best rebounder, rebounding out of her area. It’s consistency of effort.”

Defensively, Littlepage-Buggs lives up to that second surname of hers. To put it bluntly, she’s a pest. Lord knows, you don’t want a swarm of Buggs flying your way. Collen loves her defensive intensity and often employs her as a stopper of go-to scorers. Buggs has guarded the likes of Iowa State’s Ashley Joens, Texas Tech’s Bre’Amber Scott and Kansas’s Taiyanna Jackson — some of the top players in the Big 12.

Last Saturday against Joens, Buggs swatted one of the ISU star’s shots twice on the same attempt.

“It definitely is a challenge. You’re a freshman, you’re new, and you’re guarding a fifth-year senior or a sixth-year senior,” she said. “Seniors that know the game, and they maybe can’t pick you apart, but they’re like, ‘I can do this, just because I know how to play.’ It’s challenging, but I feel like it’s good.”

It’s tantalizing to consider the growth that Buggs will continue to experience over the next few seasons. For her part, she has lapped up as much knowledge as possible from seniors like Bickle and Jaden Owens. One of her goals is to play professionally after college. She knows those older Bears carry loads of wisdom and advice.

For now, she is enjoying all that college life has to offer, including the extra freedom, though she still remembers to call Mom and Dad regularly.

Buggs and her fellow freshman teammate Bella Fontleroy are part of a select group of Big 12 rookies who have seen major minutes in their first college season. For whatever reason, this year the conference is heavily loaded on the veteran side. As such, Buggs is grateful she’s getting a chance to spread her wings and fly.

“Some freshmen don’t have that challenge. You kind of get the upper hand a little bit,” she said. “But also in the future, it helps you figure out, ‘Hey, I know what to do now.’”

Bear Facts

Baylor (16-7, 7-4) will get a chance to avenge one of its conference losses when it plays Oklahoma State (17-7, 7-5) in Stillwater on Saturday. The Cowgirls knocked down nine 3-pointers in a 70-65 win over the Bears Jan. 11 in Waco. … The Bears are coming off an absolute gut-punch of a loss Tuesday against Oklahoma, as they let 12-point second-half lead evaporate in a 98-92 overtime defeat to the Sooners. … Three BU players achieved statistical career highs in that loss to OU: Caitlin Bickle (30 points), Darianna Littlepage-Buggs (17 rebounds) and Jaden Owens (14 assists).