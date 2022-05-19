Local golf notebook: Baylor golfers ready to party like it's 2015 (plus one more win)

As the opening round draws near, Jay Goble is getting lots of 2015 vibes.

The Baylor women's golf coach can't help it, as his team prepares for the start of the NCAA Championships, which begin Friday at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

“Like in 2015, we wanted to send our star seniors off in the right way. Like in 2015, we were playing our best golf at the end of the year, and like in 2015, we were coming off a big win in the NCAA regional,” Goble said. “I really like where we are with this team and ready to go for the championships this weekend.”

The 2015 vibes are a very good thing for Baylor. That year remains the most successful in program history, as the Bears finished second to Stanford in the match play round of the NCAA Championships at The Concession Club in Bradenton, Florida, coming agonizingly close to its first-ever national golf title.

This year’s team, led senior All-American Gurleen Kaur, is storming into Grayhawk full of confidence and experience after a dominating performance at the NCAA's Stillwater (Okla.) Regional at Karsten Creek two weeks ago.

While the Bears came into the regional as only the fourth-highest ranked team in the field, they blitzed the talented competition there. Baylor led after each of the three rounds and ran away from the rest of the schools with a 14-stroke win. Baylor had three players tie for second place and its overall depth stamped it as a team getting hot at the right time.

“Last year we won five tournaments early in the season and were ranked No. 1 in the nation, but when it got to tournament time at the end, we were just worn out. We had played too much golf,” Goble said. “This year we started slow, but are now playing our best golf. We are getting contributions from all of our players and that’s what we need to go win at the NCAAs.”

The tournament begins Friday with three rounds of stroke play before a cut. That will be followed by 18 more holes, and another cut, and then match play which will determine an ultimate champion.

Kaur, who has already played in two professional tournaments this year and is looking forward to turning pro full-time this summer, said there is only one thing left to do in her stellar Baylor career.

“We have worked so hard as a team to get a national title," Kaur said. "We have put in the work, and know our season could be over at any time. We just have to continue to play well and play as a team. I don’t think about myself as much as my teammates.”

Goble brought his team to Scottsdale early in the week to get accustomed to the heat. Temperatures are supposed to be over 100 every day of the competition. This is Baylor's third event at the Grayhawk course this year and the coach said every player on his team should be familiar with the layout and ready to go in the first round of stroke play.

“It’s looking a lot like 2015 to me. We have to just go out and perform,” he said.

There is one main difference here in 2022, Goble said. Unlike 2015, this squad still has the ability to join a long list of Baylor sports teams to hold a national championship trophy at the end of the week.

Two aces up one sleeve

Most golfers are happy when they have a chance to get out to golf courses, especially if it’s their home course or another familiar layout.

But perhaps nobody in Waco feels that way more than recent college graduate Nick Eskew, who plays regularly at Ridgewood Country Club.

That’s because he has recorded two holes-in-one at Ridgewood over the last year. Golf Digest calculates the odds of an amateur making a hole in one about as good as being stuck by lightning. But to have a player who has made two in the same calendar year on the same course, the odds don’t go that high.

He made his first ace at Ridgewood last fall on the short par-3 16th hole which lies alongside Lake Waco. It was cause for celebration, but that didn’t slow him down as he made his second ace on the water-guarded par-3 5th hole at Ridgewood just a few weeks ago, giving him almost six months to try for a third on the same 12-month span.

“He's a really good guy and a good player, but that is an incredible feat,” said Ridgewood head pro Jimmy Cunningham.

Ace oddsmakers and Eskew would certainly agree.

Ex-Bear Walker pulls out of PGA

Former Baylor golf star Jimmy Walker, the 2016 PGA Championship winner, wasn’t able to play in this week's major at Southern Hills in Tulsa, telling PGA officials he didn’t feel ready to go.

He also missed the defending champions dinner Tuesday night at Southern Hills, but will still receive the past champions gift from this year — an outdoor fire pit.

You know, for those few days it comes in handy in the Texas winters.

Walker has played a full schedule this year, but with little on-course success. At least he will soon have a fire pit to keep him warm and remembering his good golfing times and past major championship victory.