Local golf notebook: Baylor teams locked, loaded for Big 12 tournament play

One team wants to catch lightning in a bottle. The other hopes to continue its fine play and achieve a recently elusive goal.

That's the objective for the Baylor men's and women's golf teams as they begin play in their respective Big 12 tournaments.

Baylor's women, ranked 16h in the Golfweek poll, open Big 12 play on Friday at Houston Oaks Golf Club in Hockley, Texas. The BU men tee off on Monday at top-rated Whispering Pines Golf Club in Trinity, Texas, as they try to overcome their youth and inexperience to register an improbable Big 12 win and advance to the NCAA regionals.

“We know we’ve got to probably win the conference tournament to make it to NCAA regionals, but I like they way we played last week at Arizona State at the Thunderbird Tournament," Baylor men's coach Mike McGraw said. "We went from ninth place to eighth place to sixth in three days, and only got beat by the top-ranked teams in the tournament.

“We're hoping to catch lightning in a bottle at the Big 12 tournament, which I think is the toughest conference in the country.”

McGraw said he was looking to his more experienced players Mark Reppe, Johnny Keefer and Luke Dossey. Keefer was recently named to the United States' Palmer Cup team, while Dossey comes from good golfing genes, as his brother Cooper was formerly a star at Baylor. Those veterans will look to lead the charge to the top of the pack at Whispering Pines, which was designed by Baylor alumnus Chet Williams.

“I love playing championship-style courses, which Whispering Pines certainly is. So, we’re just looking for our kids to rise to the challenge," McGraw said.

Meanwhile, Baylor women's coach Jay Goble has even loftier goals for his team, which hasn’t won a Big 12 conference title in seven years.

“We've come close a couple of times and knocked on the door, but we want to break it down and bring home another trophy for our trophy case,” Goble said.

The BU women are coming off a 12-shot win in the Bruzzy Challenge last week in Fort Worth, where they beat the other eight Big 12 teams, setting them up for success again this week.

“We’re playing the Big 12 two hours from our home, in our conditions and our grasses,” Goble said. “Plus, it’s supposed to be windy and we are good wind players.”

Star senior Gurleen Kaur finished second at the Bruzzy Challenge, tallying the lowest score on the team for a sixth time this season. The Houston native, named to the Palmer Cup earlier this week and coming off her LPGA debut in Palm Springs, is looking forward to competing near her own backyard in Hockley.

The senior enters this week with 135 career rounds played and will move past former Baylor player Anna Rehnholm this weekend for the second-most rounds in program history.

Britta Snyder, fresh off her third Top 10 finish of the season in Fort Worth, said she feels like this team is surging at the perfect time. Addie Baggarly also finished in the Top 10 at the Bruzzy, her first such placement as a Bear, and she will play in the No. 3 spot this week. In three of her last four rounds, the grad transfer has shot par or better.

Baylor will play alongside No. 6 Oklahoma State and No. 13 Texas beginning at 8 a.m. on Friday.

“I think everything about this team is trending in the right direction,” Goble said. “Two weeks ago we tied the No. 1 team in the nation (Stanford) at Arizona State, and last week we played great in Fort Worth.

“We’re ready to put it all together.”