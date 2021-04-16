Local golf notebook: Baylor women carry momentum into Big 12 tourney

The Baylor women's golf team rides as a load of green grass momentum into the Big 12 tournament, which begins Sunday at Clubs at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands.
Baylor head coach Jay Goble looks forward to showcasing his highly ranked team at the Tom Fazio-designed layout just north of Houston.
The Lady Bears will compete in the 54-hole tournament as they seek their first Big 12 title since 2015, the year they finished as the national runner-up in the NCAA tournament.
Baylor is coming off its sixth tournament win of the year, a resounding 33-stroke rout at the Lone Star Invitational at the Golf Club of Houston. Goble said his team is poised for a conference title before moving on to bigger things.
“I think we’re all trending in the right direction,” he said. “I like our chances at conference as we’ve played all of these (conference) teams already this year. It’s not where we want to go at the end of the year, but it’s an important step in the process.”
Ranked No. 1 earlier in the year and still among the top 15 teams in the NCAA, the Lady Bears are nearly assured of a regional bid next month, most likely at the LSU course in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The NCAA tournament will be held in Scottsdale, Ariz., hosted by Arizona State in late May.
“Winning certainly helps us feel confident,” Goble said. “Plus the fact all of our wins have come in Texas and Oklahoma this year. We know what golf is like in the Houston area, with the grass and the weather, and the girls are very much looking forward to getting started in conference.
“We really want it at Carlton Woods. It means lot to our team, to win conference and move on from there.”
Earlier this year, the Lady Bears won five straight college tournaments, in events hosted by Texas, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, plus at Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas hosted by SMU and at the Golf Club of Houston sponsored by the University of Houston, before their most recent victory last week.
Goble said he has used the same successful starting lineup most of the year and is counting on the same players to come through at the conference event.
Hannah Karg finished in third place at the Lone Star Invitational with a 54-hole total of 207, the sixth lowest individual school in school history. Gurleen Kaur, who qualified for the Augusta Women’s Amateur and a round at Augusta National Golf Club earlier this month, fired a final-round 67 to finish in fourth place at the Lone Star Invitational last week.
“We have a really good chance to win in conference, as everyone is very competitive on the team,” Kaur said. “We build confidence with our good play and for the first time since I’ve been here, every single player on the team from the freshmen on up, wants it very badly this week.”
After a Saturday practice round, the Big 12 teams will tee off Sunday for 18 holes each day, with the leaders going last on Tuesday. Goble and his team are hopeful of bringing home another Big 12 Trophy for the Billy Williams practice facility on campus.
Bear Ridge all set for 6A regionals
Waco’s Bear Ridge Golf Club rides momentum of a different kind when it hosts a Class 6A regional high school tournament, beginning Monday at the newly renovated course.
Bear Ridge will host the Region II Class 6A tournament for the first time in at least 15 years, multiple owners ago, a testament to the remarkable transformation under new owner Tommy Tompkins and experienced course superintendent Andrew Moore.
“It’s certainly another great accomplishment, moving forward for our course and our hard-working team to where we want to be,” said Tompkins. “We continue to get better, and this will only help us showcase the course to others.”
The Midway boys will be on familiar territory at Bear Ridge, but will be looking to make some history of their own.
Head coach Keith Mikeska, now in his 13th year working with Midway golf after six years at Waco High School, said he can’t remember the last time, if ever, the Panthers have sent their entire team to the UIL state golf championships in Austin.
“We’ve sent individual before to state, but to send our entire team, I’m not sure when that has ever happened," Mikeska said. “We’re rolling right now and I think we have a legitimate chance to make state, but we just have to tee it up, add it up and see what happens at the end."
The top three teams at the two-day boys tournament at Bear Ridge, Monday and Tuesday, will advance to the 6A state golf tournament May 17-18 at Legacy Hills Golf Club in Georgetown.
The Panthers finished second in their district to a powerful Mansfield team and will also face powerhouse golf teams from The Woodlands and Spring at the regional tournament.
Midway junior Brayden Bare has led the Panthers all year long in scoring and captured the district title recently with rounds of 68 and 68. Freshman Corbin Null has also been improving throughout the year, finishing third in the Northern Texas PGA All-American Junior Showcase last weekend.
“If we played up to our capabilities next week, we have a chance for state,” said Mikeska. “That’s all we’re hoping to do.”
Topgolf opening drawing closer
Warm weather and lack of steady rain continues to push the timeline forward to the opening of the Topgolf Waco Facility off of I-35.
Topgolf head of communications Kara Berry said they hope have a final announcement on the opening by the end of this month, and they expect to see golfers using the one-story facility by May. Earlier this year, a Topgolf preview at McLane Stadium drew an estimated crowd of 4,000 people for a four-day event of hitting golf balls onto the turf at Baylor’s home football field.