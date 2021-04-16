Local golf notebook: Baylor women carry momentum into Big 12 tourney

The Baylor women's golf team rides as a load of green grass momentum into the Big 12 tournament, which begins Sunday at Clubs at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands.

Baylor head coach Jay Goble looks forward to showcasing his highly ranked team at the Tom Fazio-designed layout just north of Houston.

The Lady Bears will compete in the 54-hole tournament as they seek their first Big 12 title since 2015, the year they finished as the national runner-up in the NCAA tournament.

Baylor is coming off its sixth tournament win of the year, a resounding 33-stroke rout at the Lone Star Invitational at the Golf Club of Houston. Goble said his team is poised for a conference title before moving on to bigger things.

“I think we’re all trending in the right direction,” he said. “I like our chances at conference as we’ve played all of these (conference) teams already this year. It’s not where we want to go at the end of the year, but it’s an important step in the process.”

Ranked No. 1 earlier in the year and still among the top 15 teams in the NCAA, the Lady Bears are nearly assured of a regional bid next month, most likely at the LSU course in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The NCAA tournament will be held in Scottsdale, Ariz., hosted by Arizona State in late May.