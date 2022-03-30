Local golf notebook: Baylor's Kaur eager to take swings at LPGA major

Gurleen Kaur has achieved plenty in her star-studded Baylor women’s golf career, from tournament wins to all-conference awards to a trio of All-American honors. But this week she sets out for a new goal in her green-and-gold-tinged journey.

Specifically, the soon-to-be Baylor graduate will take her swings on the LPGA Tour. Kaur tees it up at 6:59 a.m. Central on Thursday morning in the LPGA’s Chevron Championship, the first major championship of the women’s professional golf schedule.

“I thought this will be a good opportunity for me to see what it’s like on the Tour since I’m turning pro after the Baylor season," Kaur said. "It would be cool to be the first Baylor player to win on the LPGA Tour or to have success. I know (former BU player) Haley Davis is playing on the (European) Challenge Tour and there have been others, but that’s something I can work for.”

Kaur is playing on a sponsors’ exemption this week as a result of her stellar Baylor career. This tradition-rich LPGA tournament will be held for the final time at Mission Hills Country Club outside of Palm Springs, California, before it moves to Kaur's hometown of Houston next year.

She will be paired in the first two rounds with South Korean LPGA star Mi Hyange Lee, who has already won two LPGA events, has 23 Top 10 finishes and $3.8 million dollars in career money earnings, all goals for the Baylor senior.

“I’ve noticed that everybody here is pretty nice and very helpful,” Kaur said via a Zoom interview from Mission Hills, where she has spent the week getting ready for her first-round Thursday tee time. “The girls are pretty awesome chipping around the greens and putting, so I feel this week will be a positive education for me. Just learning how they travel week to week and get ready to play will be huge.”

Kaur will also have a familiar presence on her bag as Baylor assistant golf coach Carly Ludwig will serve as her caddie, while Baylor head coach Jay Goble is expected to be in the gallery.

While this counts as a valuable experience, it’s not her first professional tournament. She made the 36-hole cut as an amateur at the 2021 U.S. Women’s Open at the Olympic Club in San Francisco last summer.

“That was a very challenging course and weather last year," Kaur said. "I think this will be easier on the course, but I still have to play my game to be successful.”

She also qualified for the Augusta Women’s Amateur last spring in Augusta, Georgia where she missed the cut, but got to play a practice round at Augusta National Golf Club. She had already received an invitation to return to Augusta this week when the LPGA's Chevron offer arrived.

“We just felt it was a better chance for her pro career to take the LPGA offer and then come back for the spring season,” Goble said.

Such are the successful options for Baylor’s next female professional golf star.

Cottonwood staying busy this spring

City-owned Cottonwood Creek Golf Course is off to another booming start for 2022, but head professional Kenny Duron said it’s never too late to join the fun.

“We’ve got a first (charity) tournament this week and the men’s and women’s and senior leagues are now in full swing,” Duron said. “It’s never too late to get started. Golfers can just get us on the website (www.cottonwoodcreekgolf.com) or via the city or just by calling us in the pro shop.”

Cottonwood has again been selected as the host site for the TAPPS State Golf Championships in May. Also, for the first time it will host a local qualifier for the Augusta Drive, Chip & Putt event on June 15, allowing golfers the chance to qualify the 2023 event at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia.

“It feels good to host the state private school championships again because that means they like what they saw and wanted to come back,” said Duron. “And it’s an honor to be asked to host a local qualifying for Drive, Chip and Putt, because it’s the first step for local kids to play at Augusta next year.”

Cottonwood recorded more than 40,000 rounds last year while still battling some COVID restrictions, but Duron said the 18-hole course, practice range and short course are wide open for play.

“We are starting to green up and get busy, so people need to come up and enjoy the fun,” Duron said.

Bears enjoy 254 area code

College coaches talk all the time about having the home-field advantage, but Baylor men’s coach Mike McGraw recently broke a 17-year road streak by hosting a home golf match at Ridgewood Country Club last week.

The Bears defeated Abilene Christian in the morning match-play duel, then vanquished UTSA in the afternoon at the Waco private country club where Baylor plays on occasion, in the first Bear Brawl tournament.

“This team needed something good to happen. We haven't had a lot of really special things happen this spring, so it was really nice,” McGraw said about playing a rare home event.

The last Baylor men’s golf tournament in Waco came in 2005 at Bear Ridge Golf Club, something McGraw is hopeful the program will use in the future now that it’s been renovated and has new owners.

McGraw said the idea of a home Baylor tournament came up earlier this spring when he realized he had an extra competition day remaining and checked with some Texas schools about coming to Baylor for a one-day event.

“This team needed something, a little shot in the arm, and I believe this was it,” he said.