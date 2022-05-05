Local golf notebook: Former Bear Dossey following winding road to PGA dreams

Cooper Dossey was one of the most decorated players in Baylor men’s golf history, named a first team All-America player and the Tribune Herald’s Player of the Decade for the 2010s.

But after graduating from Baylor last spring and entering the world of professional golf, he’s got one thought for anyone who thinks playing golf for a living is all glamour and no grind.

“Golf is not all princesses and ponies,” Dossey said as he gets ready to start his first Canada Tour season. “At the end of the day, mini-tour golf life is hard.”

There have been some successes for Dossey, an Austin native whose younger brother Luke now plays on the Baylor golf team. He broke golf’s magical barrier of 60, shooting a 59 in the first stage of Korn-Ferry qualifying last fall with an eagle on the last hole and his dad as his caddie.

He then broke it again this spring by shooting a 58 in an All-Pro mini-tour event in Louisiana. He later qualified for the PGA Tour's Canada circuit, which begins in June and will carry him through the summer.

But winning and advancing toward his PGA Tour dreams is still a long and often rocky road. His one Korn-Ferry tournament this spring in Arlington resulted in a missed cut. Dossey also played a series of mini-tour events last fall and this spring as he gets ready for Canada.

“After college, I didn’t have status anywhere, so I had a good appreciation on how hard it was out here," he said. "I appreciate the challenge, but there have been a lot of highs and lows on the tour. Money is an issue at times.”

He lived with his aunt and uncle last summer in McKinney to save money. But since getting married to his Baylor sweetheart, he has moved to an apartment in McKinney. His wife Ashley works at an upscale retail shop in nearby Plano to bring in a steady paycheck.

“Since getting married I’ve played some of the best golf of my career,” Dossey said. “I’ve got a whole different perspective that I’m playing for. My wife really gets it and understands the travel which is involved in golf.”

While Cooper is gone to Canada this summer, Ashley will stay close to some of his family while keeping a close eye on her husband's scores. A high enough finish in the Canada series this summer would grant Dossey a full exemption to play on the Korn-Ferry tour in 2022-23, which is only one step behind the PGA Tour.

Dossey said he has never been north of the U.S. border except for a high school cruise, but was looking forward to seeing new cites, new courses and new scenery while trying to advance his golfing dreams.

“I know the ability to go low will help me as I continue on my golf journey, but what I discovered since I’ve been out here as a pro is that you have to take advantage of your opportunities when you have them and make the most out of every round of golf you have," Dossey said. “There are thousands of guys I play out here who could play on the Korn-Ferry or PGA Tour if they had the right opportunity and seized it. It’s a marathon, but I’m built for it.”

Waco's Miller wins Ridgewood title

Waco’s Kade Miller survived a tense, drama-filled sudden death playoff to capture the 2022 Ridgewood Country Club championship title last weekend.

Both Miller and Waco’s Clint Frost were tied at the top Sunday after 54 holes. They both remained deadlocked after the first playoff hole by sinking birdie putts, then Miller rolled in a second birdie putt on the second playoff hole to capture the club title. It was his second straight club championship.

He shot a final-round 69 and was the only player to shoot under par at Ridgewood for all three days. Head pro Jimmy Cummingham said 23 golfers competed in the championship flight.

Baylor women prepped for Stillwater Regional

The third-seeded Baylor women's golf team heads to the Karsten Creek Golf Club in Stillwater, Okla., this weekend for the 2022 NCAA Regionals, with their sights squarely set on making the NCAA Championship later this month in Arizona.

Home team Oklahoma State is the top seed in the regional, while Arizona State is second and Auburn is fourth. The top four teams at the end of the 5- hole event advance to the NCAA finals in Scottsdale, Ariz.

“We won the Oklahoma State tournament there in 2020 and some of our girls have played there in the NCAA finals in 2018. I think we’re going up there with good vibes,” said Baylor coach Jay Goble. “Karsten Creek is a tough course, but it will be tough for everybody. Not everybody can say they have won there and played there, so that gives us an advantage.”

Baylor tied for second in the recent Big 12 Championship at the Houston Oaks. The Bears shot the conference's low round in the first and third rounds, but shot themselves out of title contention with a poor second round.

“The fact we came back in round three with the low round was impressive, but we just gave Texas too big a margin for us to overcome," Goble said.

Baylor’s Addie Baggarly was second at the Big 12 tournament. Rosie Belsham was seventh.