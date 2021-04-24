Local golf notebook: Topgolf hopes to win with Waco-themed flavor

The chance to come back home to Waco and help soothe if not solve some of the mysteries of golf is what drew Marisa Gilliam back as general manager of the new Topgolf Waco facility.
Finally opening this weekend after an extended COVID-caused delay, the new one-story entertainment facility, with golf as it theme, will make Waco the smallest city in the country with a Topgolf franchise, according to Gilliam. It’ll be the first in Texas and only one of three in America with a one-story setup instead of the traditional multi-story building.
“Growing up in Waco (as a Midway High School graduate), there wasn’t a lot of social action here, especially at night, so we wanted to shape this Topgolf to the community," Gilliam said.
Like most Topgolf locations, there is lots of food available, and lots and lots of drinks, of all strengths. But Gillam says along with 30 hitting bays, which can be rented by the hour for groups up to six, there is a free outdoor sitting and live music area which includes fire pits, along with games such as cornhole and a miniature golf area.
The building incorporates multiple murals of Waco and dozens of TVs, always turned to sports. But what makes other Topgolf sites, 12 in Texas alone, successful is its appeal to the recreational golfer. It's not just for the hard-core everyday guys.
That’s where Gilliam feels that she is the perfect Topgolf customer along with the general manager.
“I’m not very good at golf at all," she said. "It’s a struggle and it can be frustrating. But put a drink in my hand, let me go out with friends, in a fun place, and I’m great. That’s what we want to see here. We have a family concept where we’ll have family and kids, college students and locals looking for a good time.
“This is truly a place you can be terrible at golf and still enjoy it. I’ve seen some studies that 65% of people who come to Topgolf have little to no golf experience. But our key is to get people into golf, get them enjoying it and introduce them to the game.”
She also said the Dallas-based company wants to partner with other facilities inside the entertainment complex, which will include a large movie theater and a Main Event fun center. The city-owned Cottonwood Creek golf course is two good tee shots away and the Waco ISD stadium is clearly visible from Topgolf's facility.
“If we have a 1,000 person convention come to Waco, all 1,000 aren’t coming here,” Gilliam said. “Five hundred might come here, some will come to the movie theater, and others come to Main Event or maybe Cottonwood Creek.
“Maybe there is a rainout at Cottonwood one day and people come over here to get in some golf or they come here first, then go over there to play. As a community facility, we want to work with everyone and that’s why I feel we have the right location in the right city.”
They’ve already hosted the Baylor NCAA National Championship men’s basketball team, along with Chip and Joanna Gaines and the Magnolia team, one of the reasons Topgolf came to Waco in the first place.,
Topgolf drew an estimated 4,000 people to a weekend preview at McLane Stadium earlier this year. With operating hours until midnight on the weekend, that’s a lot of golfing frustration which can be soothed, if not solved, on a regular basis.
Bears take aim at Big 12 prize
Baylor senior golfer Cooper Dossey is the first to admit the Bears haven’t had the spring golf season they were hoping to have.
Held back by injuries and COVID protocol, they have wononly a single tournament after winning the Big 12 Match Play Championship for the second time in the fall. But Dossey said that he and his experienced teammates, including juniors Ryan Grider and Mark Reppe plus fellow senior Colin Kober, are ready for the Big 12 Men’s Golf Championship.
After a Sunday practice round, the conference event starts Monday at famed Prairie Dunes Golf Club in Hutchinson, Kansas, with 36 holes followed by 18 apiece on Tuesday and Wednesday.
“A lot of teams have already counted us out and that’s the way we like it. We want to be an underdog. Our recent scores don’t indicate how close we are to getting it together,” Dossey said.
Baylor coach Mike McGraw said a conference title is a realistic goal.
“It would be a surprise to some people if we’re able to pull it off,” McGraw said, “but it’s well within our reach to do it.”
McGraw said his team is as healthy as it’s been all spring long. He thinks rolling out the same lineup for the Big 12 tournament along with the upcoming NCAA postseason, will be a huge advantage for his senior and junior-dominated squad.
“More than experience, we have six guys who enjoy being together and we've got three tournaments to prove it,” said Dossey. ”We’re looking forward to proving what we can do.”
Baylor, 36th in the Golfstat national rankings, should advance to the NCAA regionals with an upper-level finish at the Big 12 tournament. The six regional tournaments take the top five teams to advance to the NCAA Golf National Championship next month in Scottsdale, Arizona. Baylor has advanced to the national championship the last four years it was held.
“It hasn’t been fun finishing 10 and 15th in some of these recent tournaments, but our guys are ready to show what they can really do,” McGraw said.