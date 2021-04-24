Local golf notebook: Topgolf hopes to win with Waco-themed flavor

“I’m not very good at golf at all," she said. "It’s a struggle and it can be frustrating. But put a drink in my hand, let me go out with friends, in a fun place, and I’m great. That’s what we want to see here. We have a family concept where we’ll have family and kids, college students and locals looking for a good time.

“This is truly a place you can be terrible at golf and still enjoy it. I’ve seen some studies that 65% of people who come to Topgolf have little to no golf experience. But our key is to get people into golf, get them enjoying it and introduce them to the game.”

She also said the Dallas-based company wants to partner with other facilities inside the entertainment complex, which will include a large movie theater and a Main Event fun center. The city-owned Cottonwood Creek golf course is two good tee shots away and the Waco ISD stadium is clearly visible from Topgolf's facility.

“If we have a 1,000 person convention come to Waco, all 1,000 aren’t coming here,” Gilliam said. “Five hundred might come here, some will come to the movie theater, and others come to Main Event or maybe Cottonwood Creek.