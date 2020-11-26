Lockdown legacy: Baylor's Texada keeps up receiver-harassing tradition

Sometimes Raleigh Texada seems like a ghost on the football field.
Baylor’s opponents know the fifth-year senior cornerback is out there, but quarterbacks rarely throw his way. His name doesn’t appear among the Big 12’s top 20 players in passes defended, but it’s not because he isn’t good. He’s often too good.
“We all know that he’s a lockdown corner, so that’s what he brings to the defense,” said Baylor linebacker Abram Smith. “We kind of rely on him on the outside knowing we can put him on pretty much anybody and he’s going to have our back.”
Now in his third year as a starter, Texada hasn’t received the same recognition as some of the Baylor defenders he’s played with like All-America lineman James Lynch, safety Grayland Arnold and linebackers Clay Johnston and Terrel Bernard.
But everybody he’s played with knows his value to the team. Playing the toughest position on the defense, Texada has the intelligence, instincts, technique and speed to be a great cornerback.
“He is very smart and he takes coaching,” said Baylor coach Dave Aranda. “You can tell him something one time and he gets it. He’s able to apply it within a series or on a sideline, and can take it to the field the very next series. I think he’s improved in his press coverage. His flexibility and his ability to learn and apply it in real rapid fashion I think make him special.”
Throughout his career, the 5-10, 188-pound Texada has relished the challenge of covering the best receivers that have paraded through the Big 12 like Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma State’s Tylan Wallace and TCU’s Jalen Reagor.
Playing every day against Baylor’s talented corps of receivers has helped Texada prepare for the gifted players he’ll cover on Saturdays.
“Every week in the Big 12 we play against tons of good receivers,” Texada said. “But every day I go out to practice it’s been a challenge going against guys like RJ Sneed, Tyquan Thornton and Denzel Mims. I just like feeling the pressure and going one-on-one against guys and competing. For sure it’s going to prepare me for the NFL because I’m going against a good guy every day.”
Texada didn’t just learn how to play cornerback on the fly. Years and years of coaching and his family’s football lineage have played a major part in his development.
Under the tutelage of his father, Ranthony Texada, Raleigh began learning how to play cornerback in elementary school.
Raleigh also watched his older brother, Ranthony Texada II, play at Frisco Centennial High School and later at TCU from 2013-17 where he was an all-Big 12 cornerback. Younger brother Ridge is currently playing at McNeese State, so Texada cornerbacks have dotted a lot of college football rosters.
“They’re all natural corners, so when they walk into a program they know how to play,” Ranthony Texada said. “My oldest son was the more natural corner of the three, but Raleigh was always the hardest worker of all of them. He built himself into a cornerback through hard work.”
Ranthony played wide receiver at Louisiana Tech from 1984-87 and knew the college football recruiting process. He wanted to give his sons every advantage to develop into productive cornerbacks, so he found the best instruction that he could from several coaches, including former Texas Longhorns star Willie Mack Garza and former Louisiana-Lafayette standout Kyle Ward.
Ranthony also shared his experiences and football knowledge with his three sons.
“I coached them from elementary school all the way to ninth grade,” Ranthony said. “But I also wanted to get a variation of coaches to help them become better corners. I knew they were going to get the right guidance at (Centennial) high school because Terry Grayson is a great coach.”
When Raleigh joined the Centennial varsity as a sophomore in 2013, his older brother had already set a high bar. Ranthony II was an all-state player who was named the best defensive back in the state in 2012 by Texas Football Magazine.
“For sure, he set the standard for me as a young player,” Raleigh said. “I would always go and talk to him after games, and even after practices he would always give his opinion on what I did. We’re really close and we still talk a lot.”
Raleigh honored his brother’s legacy at Centennial by breaking into the starting lineup as a sophomore and becoming a two-time all-district player. Not only did Raleigh intercept six passes in his last two high school seasons, he was also a dynamic kick and punt returner.
“I don’t think he really felt too much pressure,” Ranthony II said. “When I left, he was only a sophomore, so he had to grow into his own role and did a good job of making a name for himself.”
During his high school years, Raleigh was a TCU fan since Ranthony II played there in nearby Fort Worth. But when Baylor offered him a scholarship in 2015, he accepted and looked forward to playing under Art Briles, who was coming off back-to-back Big 12 championship seasons.
But Baylor’s football program went through a major upheaval when Briles was fired in May 2016 due to the university’s sexual assault scandal. Raleigh redshirted under interim coach Jim Grobe in 2016 before Matt Rhule took over as Baylor’s head coach.
After suffering a back injury in the spring following Rhule’s arrival, Raleigh had to wait until late in the 2017 season to play as a redshirt freshman.
“Raleigh had a disk injury and was really down about it,” his father said. “He had surgery and he kept working and the doctor released him reluctantly. (Former Baylor defensive backs coach) Fran Brown said you have to prove you deserve to be here, so he started covering people. He played at the end of the season, and they really turned him loose against TCU in Ranthony’s last (regular season) college game.”
As a sophomore, Texada broke into the starting lineup at midseason and intercepted passes against Texas and Texas Tech. After finishing 1-11 in 2017, the Bears improved to 7-6 in 2018 and capped the season with a 45-35 win over Vanderbilt in the Texas Bowl.
Entrenched as a starting cornerback last season, Texada helped the Bears become the best defense in the conference en route to an 11-3 season that included their first appearance in the Big 12 championship game and their first Sugar Bowl berth since 1957.
Texada finished the season with 45 tackles and five passes defended. Led by defensive linemen Lynch, Bravvion Roy and James Lockhart, Baylor led the Big 12 with 43 sacks, which made it easier for Texada to handle his demands at cornerback.
“It was a lot of fun because we had such good pass rushers,” Texada said. “With Bravvion and Lynch getting so many sacks, it made it a whole lot easier to cover receivers.”
Baylor has produced just 13 sacks in six games this season, making it crucial for the cornerbacks to stick with coverage longer. But the Baylor defense has shown some good signs recently by intercepting four passes in the last two games against Iowa State and Texas Tech.
Texada made his third career interception against Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy and returned it 56 yards. Though Texada is quiet and humble by nature, Aranda sees the fire burning inside of him.
“Raleigh’s just a great kid,” Aranda said. “I think family-wise, character-wise, student, football player, I think he gives you all of it. He’s a very humble person, and there is a competitor, a fighter hidden inside of all the nicety. Inside of the kid that does everything right, there’s a scrappy dude in there, a guy that will punch you in the face.”
Though the Bears have lost five straight games, Texada said the mood of team is still optimistic heading into Saturday’s game against Kansas State at McLane Stadium. It will be the Bears’ first home game since a 33-23 loss to TCU on Oct. 31.
“The team is excited and ready to get out there and play and keep competing,” Texada said. “This game will be big because it’s our next one and we’re focused on winning. It feels like it has been a while and it will be great to play in front of our crowd.”
Texada hasn’t just enjoyed his five seasons on the Baylor football team, he competed in the sprints and relays for the track team in 2018-19. He took full advantage of his educational opportunity by earning his degree in communications in the spring.
Texada has weathered a lot of changes as he’s played under three head coaches and three defensive coordinators at Baylor. He has learned a lot of different defensive concepts along the way that have made him a better football player. The COVID-19 pandemic has presented a whole new set of challenges, but he’s stayed positive throughout all the disruptions.
“I think it’s been fun to learn new things, getting to meet new coaches and growing under their leadership,” Texada said. “I worked on my footwork a lot and got stronger coming into this season. I think everybody on the defense is playing hard and the best they can and we’re looking forward to making plays.”
Nobody is happier to see Raleigh experience success than his older brother who knows what it’s like to be a lockdown corner. Ranthony II doesn’t let the longstanding Baylor-TCU rivalry get in the way of rooting for Raleigh.
“I’m always rooting for my brother no matter what the situation is,” Ranthony II said. “I’m real proud of him. He’s definitely experienced everything you can in a college career, the ups and downs. He’s overcome a lot of things and has done a lot of great things, and I’m happy for his success.”
