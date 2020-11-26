Lockdown legacy: Baylor's Texada keeps up receiver-harassing tradition

“Raleigh’s just a great kid,” Aranda said. “I think family-wise, character-wise, student, football player, I think he gives you all of it. He’s a very humble person, and there is a competitor, a fighter hidden inside of all the nicety. Inside of the kid that does everything right, there’s a scrappy dude in there, a guy that will punch you in the face.”

Though the Bears have lost five straight games, Texada said the mood of team is still optimistic heading into Saturday’s game against Kansas State at McLane Stadium. It will be the Bears’ first home game since a 33-23 loss to TCU on Oct. 31.

“The team is excited and ready to get out there and play and keep competing,” Texada said. “This game will be big because it’s our next one and we’re focused on winning. It feels like it has been a while and it will be great to play in front of our crowd.”

Texada hasn’t just enjoyed his five seasons on the Baylor football team, he competed in the sprints and relays for the track team in 2018-19. He took full advantage of his educational opportunity by earning his degree in communications in the spring.