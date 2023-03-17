DENVER — When Caleb Lohner transferred from BYU, he didn’t know his experience playing at high altitude would pay off so handsomely when Baylor needed it most.

Playing at the edge of the Rockies in the NCAA Tournament opener, Lohner looked like a guy who felt quite comfortable back in the mountain air.

After playing sparingly for the last month of the season, Lohner delivered a season-high 13 points and a team-high five rebounds to lift the third-seeded Bears to a 74-56 win over No. 14-seed UC Santa Barbara on Friday afternoon at Ball Arena.

The Bears (23-10) advanced to Sunday's second round in the South Region against No. 6 seed Creighton, a first-round 72-63 winner over No. 11 seed North Carolina State. Baylor romped to an 85-55 win over Creighton in the second round of the 2014 NCAA Tournament.

Lohner spent his first two seasons of college basketball at BYU in 4,551-foot Provo, Utah. So he had a lot of advice for Baylor coach Scott Drew and his staff about staying hydrated daily to deal with the altitude as the Bears prepared to play in 5,279-foot Denver.

“Me and Coach Drew actually had this conversation yesterday, and I told him we should be drinking 10 to 12 water bottles,” Lohner said. “I don't know if that's an exact scientific number that you should be drinking. But I think we have a great staff. They've helped us all stay hydrated and doing the proper work to help our lungs and oxygen levels during the game. I think we were good in that area.”

To deal with the altitude, Drew helped his team stay fresh throughout the game by expanding his rotation from eight to 10 players. Guard Langston Love logged five minutes after missing the last two games with an eye injury.

Playing double-digit minutes off the bench for the first time in 10 games, the 6-8 Lohner was highly efficient as he nailed all five of his field goal attempts and both free throws in 18 minutes, including his first 3-pointer since Jan. 7 against Kansas State.

“I was ready when my number was called,” Lohner said. “And I think my role on this team is just to do whatever I can to help win. At the end of the day, today was the day that I needed to step up a little bit. I'm so grateful that we can be moving on and keep playing basketball.”

Lohner had a lot of help from his teammates as Adam Flagler contributed a game-high 18 points while dishing out five assists. LJ Cryer scored 15 and Keyonte George collected nine points and five rebounds.

Baylor’s offense was effective throughout the game by shooting 54.9 percent with only nine turnovers, and the Bears won the boards by a 29-23 margin. Rebounding has been a major point of emphasis after Iowa State dominated the boards, 44-17, in the Bears’ 78-72 loss in the opening round of the Big 12 Tournament on March 8 in Kansas City.

After the Big West champion Gauchos (27-8) shot 61.5 percent to take a 36-35 halftime lead, the Bears clamped down defensively by holding them to 30.4 percent in the second half.

“I felt like we were together and connected and flying around for one another,” Flagler said. “And we know in this tournament, especially in order to win just one game, defense wins games. So at the end of the day we want to pride ourselves on that and be better. We have a new opportunity with this game and the next game to show that.”

Trailing 41-39 early in the second half, the Bears went on a 12-2 run to take the lead for good.

Jalen Bridges started the stretch by nailing an outside shot before Cryer drained a 3-pointer. Then George wrestled the ball from UCSB guard Calvin Wishart that resulted in a steal by Flagler. George got up from the floor and hustled downcourt for a layup on a pass from Bridges.

Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua buried a 3-pointer from the top of the arc and Lohner drained a trey from the left corner to push the Bears to a 51-43 lead with 12:45 remaining.

“Really credit the guys for locking in defensively,” Drew said. “And I think without the bench, they don't play as many as us, I think we're able to wear them down a little bit. I thought our bench really did a good job, especially in altitude. I thought the second half they had some good looks but they were short on shots.”

The Gauchos had one last gasp after Miles Norris buried a 3-pointer and rammed home a dunk to cut Baylor’s lead to 57-51 with 9:48 remaining. Norris led the Gauchos with 15 points.

But the Bears’ depth and superb defensive play continued to pay off as they kept expanding their lead the rest of the game.

Flagler nailed a 3-pointer from the left corner before Bridges forced Josh Pierre-Louis to miss a shot at the basket. Cryer followed with a short jumper before Flagler buried a trey from the top of the arc.

After Dale Bonner stole the ball, Cryer nailed two more shots to give the Bears a 73-54 lead.

“We have three keys — defensive percentage, rebounding and turnovers,” Flagler said. “If we can get at least one of them we have the opportunity to win. And first half we weren't doing that at a high level. We wanted to come back the second half and show that.”