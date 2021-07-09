London wins 400 race at Atlanta meet

ATLANTA — As the Olympic Games draw ever closer, Wil London is picking up steam.

London won the 400-meter dash at the Stars and Stripes Classic on Friday, hammering to the line in 45.08 seconds. Trinidad’s Machel Cedenio, who won gold at the 2017 World Championships in the 4x400 relay, finished second at 45.34 seconds, while Trevor Stewart of the United States was third at 45.35.

London, the former Baylor All-American and Waco High state champion, was named to his first U.S. Olympic team last month as part of the relay pool. His finish at Friday’s meet in Atlanta should help further solidify his chances to get on the track in Tokyo.

Stewart is also part of Team USA's relay pool.

Opening ceremonies for the Tokyo Olympics are July 23, and the track and field competition — including the 4x400 relay — begins July 30.