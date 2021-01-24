Long drive contest: Baylor golfers aim to save best play for May

Kaur earned an invitation to the Augusta National Women’s Amateur for her stellar play in 2019-20, but saw it postponed by the global pandemic. Now she is now scheduled to play this April at famed Augusta National Golf Club.

“I never thought I would get to play at the home of the Masters, but we still have bigger goals as a team,” Kaur said.

Chapelet is actually ranked higher in the women’s amateur world rankings, but both have been highly effective for Baylor. Kaur won two tournaments last fall while Chapelet placed highly in all three.

“I believe in this team. I knew we could stack up well with the elite teams in the SEC and PAC-12 along with the Big 12. We have some talented young players as well,” Goble said.

Goble noted that the only thing that might hamper Baylor's bid for its first NCAA golf title — the Lady Bears finish second in 2015 — is COVID-19, which every other team must battle, too.

Goble said his team is taking almost all online classes and staying isolated as much as possible. But the coach added he missed much of the Christmas celebration this year while battling COVID-19 issues himself.