Long drive contest: Baylor golfers aim to save best play for May

Baylor’s top-ranked women’s golf team tries to build on its unbeaten record from last fall, while the men’s team attempts to regain its midseason form as both teams open their spring seasons over the course of the next week.
Mike McGraw’s experienced Baylor men open play Monday, playing in the Rice Intercollegiate in Houston. The No. 1 BU women, coached by Jay Goble, begin Feb. 2 at the Trinity Forest Invitational hosted by SMU at Trinity Forest Golf Club.
While both teams are aiming for the NCAA championships, which are scheduled for May in Scottsdale, Ariz., at Grayhawk Golf Course, the women would be hard-pressed to repeat their perfect fall run.
The Lady Bears entered three events, hosted by Big 12 rivals Oklahoma, Texas and Oklahoma State, and won all three, the final coming on a furious final-day rally amid frigid conditions.
That led to their first-ever NCAA top national ranking, but still left Goble plenty of work to do.
“We’ve got a hard working team and we’re proud to be ranked No. 1, but they’re not going to hand out championship trophies until May,” he said. “We’re excited to get started again, but we have nine more tournaments to play this spring to go all the way, so we have to try and get better every day.”
In the fall, the Baylor women were led by the talented twosome of Gurleen Kaur and Elodie Chapelet, who were both named Big 12 golfers of the month.
Kaur earned an invitation to the Augusta National Women’s Amateur for her stellar play in 2019-20, but saw it postponed by the global pandemic. Now she is now scheduled to play this April at famed Augusta National Golf Club.
“I never thought I would get to play at the home of the Masters, but we still have bigger goals as a team,” Kaur said.
Chapelet is actually ranked higher in the women’s amateur world rankings, but both have been highly effective for Baylor. Kaur won two tournaments last fall while Chapelet placed highly in all three.
“I believe in this team. I knew we could stack up well with the elite teams in the SEC and PAC-12 along with the Big 12. We have some talented young players as well,” Goble said.
Goble noted that the only thing that might hamper Baylor's bid for its first NCAA golf title — the Lady Bears finish second in 2015 — is COVID-19, which every other team must battle, too.
Goble said his team is taking almost all online classes and staying isolated as much as possible. But the coach added he missed much of the Christmas celebration this year while battling COVID-19 issues himself.
"We’re just trying to stay smart and healthy. I think we are going have everybody this spring, but you never know for sure.”
The Baylor men endured an uneven fall campaign. The Bears won their second Big 12 match play title, but then finished a disappointing fourth in the Maridoe Tournament in Dallas to finish the fall.
“I saw just enough good things in the fall to make we think we have a good team for the spring. We tend to play our best golf in the spring,” McGraw said.
Baylor will be led by its two fifth-year seniors, Cooper Dossey and Colin Kober. Two fourth-year juniors Ryan Grider and Mark Reppe are close behind to form a solid experienced foursome this spring.
Grider, the 2019 Texas Amateur champion, was a Big 12 Player of the Month last fall for his stellar play, while Reppe won the prestigious Agave Amateur tournament last December in Palm Springs playing as an individual.
“I think this team has a great shot at winning the national title,” Grider said. “If we meet our process goals, we can meet our main goals.”
Dossey, who won the 2019 North and South Amateur, will miss the opening tournament hosted by Rice this week while nursing some sprained ligaments in his left wrist. But Dossey is confident he will return for the majority of the season.
“That’s why I came back this year, I want to win the national title with these guys, and it’s cool I get to play with my brother (Luke) here.”