Longhorns blank Baylor soccer, 1-0, in Austin

AUSTIN — One goal surrendered was enough to send the Baylor soccer team to defeat, as Texas blanked the Bears, 1-0, on Friday night at the Mike A. Myers Soccer Stadium.
The Longhorns (4-4) pierced the net at the 4:24 mark of the opening half, as Cameron Brooks converted a pass from Carlee Allen.
Baylor (2-3-3) had its chances, including a header from Taylor Moon that sailed over the crossbar in the 79th minute. But the Longhorns swallowed up Baylor’s offerings, even though the Bears outshot Texas, 23-16, including a 10-7 advantage in shots on goal. It marked the fourth time this season that the Bears have failed to crack the net, though the first three went down as scoreless draws.
Baylor will close out its season Nov. 6 at home against Oklahoma.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!