Longhorns blank Baylor soccer, 1-0, in Austin

AUSTIN — One goal surrendered was enough to send the Baylor soccer team to defeat, as Texas blanked the Bears, 1-0, on Friday night at the Mike A. Myers Soccer Stadium.

Baylor (2-3-3) had its chances, including a header from Taylor Moon that sailed over the crossbar in the 79th minute. But the Longhorns swallowed up Baylor’s offerings, even though the Bears outshot Texas, 23-16, including a 10-7 advantage in shots on goal. It marked the fourth time this season that the Bears have failed to crack the net, though the first three went down as scoreless draws.