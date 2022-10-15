Longhorns' firepower melts Baylor volleyball's shot at an upset, 3-1

On “Faith and Family Day” at the Ferrell Center, Baylor had plenty of both. But what Texas brought in abundance was firepower.

Ignited by the scorching hitting of fifth-year senior Logan Eggleston, the No. 1-ranked Texas volleyball team spurned No. 18 Baylor, 25-19, 22-25, 25-17, 25-19, before a raucous, bipartisan crowd of 5,604 on Saturday afternoon at the Ferrell Center.

Yeah, there’s a reason Texas (14-0 overall, 6-0 Big 12) is unbeaten and ranked No. 1 in the nation. A lot of heavy-hitting reasons, actually. These Horns are as sharp as ever.

“Great match by Texas, well-coached team,” said Baylor coach Ryan McGuyre. “They came in prepared. I think they did a lot of the things we thought they would do, and we tried to counter and be prepared for them. I think how they attacked us was good. We definitely had some moments where things were going back and forth.”

Indeed, the match served up stretches where the teams traded slaps back and forth, where it felt as they were just waiting for the other to flinch. But the Longhorns just kept whaling away with their arsenal of weapons. Eggleston was chief among those, and her 20th kill of the match clinched the win in the fourth set.

McGuyre has faced an entire galaxy of stars in his time going up against Texas. He said what makes Eggleston special is her combination of high volleyball IQ and loads of experience.

“She’s not going to be intimidated by a block,” McGuyre said. “For all hitters, there’s the when to annihilate and knowing when to locate. That’s a decision out there in a split second.”

Despite the loss, the Bears (15-4, 4-2) still could extract some positives and lessons from this meat grinder of a Big 12 match. After the Longhorns used a late surge to take the opening set, they continued pounding away with elite efficiency to open the second. Texas surged out to a 12-3 lead, and at that stretch of the match the Longhorn sported a .615 hitting percentage.

McGuyre signaled for a timeout to try to settle his team’s nerves. It worked. Baylor caught fire following the timeout, unleashing a 22-10 run to close the set, including 11-1 over the final 12 points.

Sophomore hitter Elise McGee carries the nickname “The Unit” among her Baylor teammates, and during that stretch she exemplified the kind of electricity that Randy “the Big Unit” Johnson used to bring to the pitching mound. McGhee smoked seven kills and produced two blocks during Baylor’s second-set surge, feeding off the growl of the crowd.

“I was like, when we’re down I’m just going to go as hard as I can. And whatever happens, happens,” said McGhee, who totaled 17 kills and three blocks for the match. “Then Averi (Carlson) is obviously amazing, so she was giving me great sets and I felt in rhythm. We just kept building on the energy from the crowd and our team. Just going from that, it helped everyone feel confident. Everyone was swinging and everyone was excited.”

If you could bottle that juice and sell it, you’d be a millionaire for sure. But they don’t offer that stuff at the concession stand.

The Longhorns proved unfazed by Baylor’s uprising. Texas bounced back strong in the third set. Besides Eggleston and her astute array of rips and tips, the Longhorns received significant, timely contributions from the likes of Asjia O’Neal (12 kills, 8 blocks) and Madisen Skinner (12 kills, 3 blocks). O’Neal’s door-slamming ability at the net on defense took away much of Baylor’s usual middle blocker attacks.

And while setters are often less visible in their contributions, Saige Ka’aha’aina-Torres made her presence known for Texas. Torres produced 43 assists, 13 digs, three blocks and went 4-for-5 on kill attempts, including a couple of well-struck dumps in the fourth set that caught the BU defense leaning.

After dropping the third, Baylor was hopeful it could turn the tables and extend things to a fifth set, as it held a 3-0 record in such matches this season. The Bears showed resilience, rallying from an 11-6 hole to tie the score at 11 on an Allie Sczech kill.

But it was not to be. Texas had an answer for every Baylor jab. That was evidenced by a long rally midway through the set when both defenses dug out the other’s best shots until Skinner finally ended it with a winner, eliciting a throaty cheer from those wearing burnt orange in the audience.

It marked the third-largest crowd for a Baylor volleyball match in program history, and it came during fall break for Baylor, with campus mostly empty of students.

“It’s amazing playing in front of a crowd like that,” Elise McGhee said. “The energy was super fun, super exciting. Even the Texas team, they had people there, so building off that too, the loudness of the arena, it was super fun to fill the Ferrell like that.”

Lauren Harrison contributed 15 kills to Baylor’s effort, but was limited to .125 hitting. Sczech had 10 kills, while Carlson tallied a double-double with 41 assists and 14 digs. The freshman setter also put on her elevator shoes to win a joust at the net in the fourth set.

The Bears, who next play at home against Texas Tech on Wednesday, probably won’t win the Big 12 this year, after falling behind UT by two matches in the standings. But the season is far from over, and while they would have rather won they’re still grateful that the Longhorns exposed the areas in which they need to improve.

“Building off the good things we did and knowing our strengths,” said Elise McGhee. “Then, obviously, knowing where our weaknesses are. Texas was a great team to exploit those weaknesses for us. So, just getting better from this game and moving forward and focusing on the next one.”