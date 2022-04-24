Longhorns keep launching bombs, detonate Bears for sweep, 13-4

AUSTIN — It takes a lot of heavy lifting to outmuscle the Texas Longhorns these days.

The 20th-ranked Longhorns continued to pad to their impressive home run total, sending five more balls over the wall in a 13-4 sweep-clinching triumph over beleaguered Baylor on Sunday at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

The Bears (20-20 overall, 4-11 Big 12) just continue to dig a deeper hole for themselves in terms of making the postseason. At this point, to position itself for a return to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2019, Baylor would likely need to sweep its final three Big 12 series, or hope for a hot streak and tournament title at the Big 12 tournament in Arlington.

For the second time in the series, Baylor’s starting pitcher lasted fewer than two innings. In Friday’s opener, it was Will Rigney, who left in the second inning with an injury. In Sunday’s finale, it was ace Tyler Thomas who lasted only one inning before giving way to reliever Adam Muirhead. Thomas had missed Baylor’s last series against Kansas due to nagging soreness, and wasn’t expected to pitch long this weekend due to the residual effects. He ended up lasting just one 27-pitch frame and suffered the loss to fall to 4-4.

The way the Longhorns (30-13, 9-6) are mashing the ball, it really didn't matter who was on the mound for the Bears. They ripped 48 hits and crushed 14 homers and 22 total extra-base hits for the three-game series, including 12 more hits in Sunday’s finale. They outscored Baylor, 46-9, on the weekend.

Baylor had plenty of chances itself, but couldn’t deliver the clutch hits it needed. The Bears hit just 1-of-10 with runners in scoring position and thrice left the bases loaded, including on a warning-track fly to left from Jack Pineda in the sixth and Harrison Caley's bases-loaded strikeout to end the game in the ninth. Caley ended up stranding eight baserunners in his at-bats.

Baylor struck first in the top of the first. Pineda banged a one-out double off the wall and later scored on a UT passed ball.

Texas, however, surged in front in the bottom of the inning, using the longball to establish its authority. Big 12 home run leader Melendez walloped a two-run shot to left that almost beaned a pickup truck driving behind Disch-Falk. Then two pitches later, Mason Stehly made it back-to-back jacks off BU’s Thomas with a solo job of his own. Texas snagged a 3-1 lead on the bombs.

The Longhorns were far from done. They smacked three more homers on the day, including the second of the day from Melendez, who ascended into the NCAA lead. Nicknamed the “Hispanic Titanic,” Melendez represented a major iceberg to Baylor’s progress, as he thumped four home runs in the series to up his season total to 21. Texas also got a solo shot from Austin Todd in the second and a two-run job from Skyler Messinger in the fifth.

Melendez also had a garden-variety two-run single in the fourth.

One of the bright spots in the loss for Baylor was Kyle Nevin, who went 2-for-4 and blasted a solo shot — his eighth homer of the year — in the third. Jared McKenzie also tagged two hits.

UT left-hander Lucas Gordon (4-1) worked 5.1 innings for the win, allowing four hits and three runs.

Baylor will host Incarnate Word on Tuesday, then welcomes 17th-ranked Texas Tech to Waco for a three-game series starting Friday.

Bear Facts

Baylor hasn’t reported an update on Rigney’s condition, but a BU spokesperson said the sophomore right-hander will be further evaluated on Monday.