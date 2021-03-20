Longhorns kill Baylor's rally for second straight game, 4-3

But Baylor bounced right back in the bottom of the inning. McKenzie led off with a single, and three batters later Thomas roped a double into the left-field corner, tying the game at 1.

In the fourth inning, UT’s Cam Williams prevented Helton from his first 1-2-3 inning by belting a two-out solo home run. Again, Baylor had an answer in the bottom of the frame, as Thomas tied the game with one swing of the bat. He turned on UT pitcher Tristan Stevens’ offering and pulled it over the right-field fence for his fifth homer of the season, bringing the score to 2-2.

“It felt great. The swing feels really locked in right now,” said Thomas, who went 3-for-4 with a pair of RBIs. “I feel like I’m handling the bat really well. It’s all nice and whatnot, but winning is the only category that matters. Right now we’re 0-2 in conference and that’s really frustrating. Stats are great, our team can hit and all that, but we need to win. That’s the category that matters.”

Jimmy Winston has excelled in a long relief capacity for Baylor thus far in 2021. The senior took over for Helton in the fifth and promptly delivered BU’s first three-up, three-down inning of the game, striking out the first two batters he faced.