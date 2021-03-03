Longhorns maintain stranglehold on Baylor volleyball, 3-1

For Baylor seniors Yossiana Pressley and Hannah Sedwick, it marked the last time to try to lead the Bears to a breakthrough win in Austin. Though they’re eligible to return in the fall, the Bears won’t make the trip to Texas then, as the Longhorns will play two matches in Waco.

In Baylor’s last two matches against Texas back in the fall, Pressley couldn’t be stopped, combining for 61 kills. But the Bears didn’t get enough help at other positions on the court, and they wanted to alter that on Wednesday.

For the most part, they did so. Lauren Harrison blasted a team-leading 16 kills on .355 hitting while Marieke van der Mark chipped in 12 kills on a .233 clip. Pressley added 13 kills, but she wasn’t as efficient as usual, as she had 11 attacking errors and finished with a .044 hitting percentage.

Give UT’s defense plenty of credit in that regard. That showed in the final sequence of the match. The Longhorns led Baylor, 22-20, in the fourth set, trying to prevent the Bears from sending it to a winner-take-all fifth. So they walled up every avenue the Bears had, closing the match with three consecutive blocks, with Asjia O’Neal and Molly Phillips slamming the door on Pressley on match point.