Longhorns pummel Baylor pitchers; Bears lose Rigney to injury

AUSTIN — This one could best be summed up by the laughing face emoji. The Longhorns got the absolute laugher, the Bears the tears.

No. 20 Texas walloped Baylor’s pitching staff for 20 hits and five home runs in a 20-1 series-opening bloodletting on Friday night at UFCU Disch-Falk Field, before a happy burnt orange-clad crowd of 7,300. But the loss that smarted the most for the Bears was the departure of starting pitcher Will Rigney in the second inning due to injury.

Rigney has endured a tough go of it since signing with Baylor, as he missed most of his first two seasons with Tommy John surgery and Thoracic Outlet Syndrome (TOC). But the right-hander from Midway had solidified himself as a dependable weekend starter this season. So, his loss stung in more ways than one.

The loss halted a four-game winning streak for the Bears (20-18 overall, 4-9 Big 12), who will again have some work to do to get back in the series.

Rigney cruised through a 1-2-3 first inning before walking the first batter of the second. But after throwing his second pitch to UT’s Silas Ardoin a foot short of the plate, Rigney immediately signaled to the dugout in pain. He was relieved by Jake Jackson, and retreated to the dugout in obvious frustration.

The bummer of the night for Baylor devolved from there, as Texas (28-13), pounced on Jackson, tagging him for 10 hits over the next 2.1 innings. That included a three-run home run from Ardoin in the third and a mammoth two-run blast from Ivan Melendez in a seven-run fourth.

Texas calls Melendez the “Hispanic Titanic,” and celebrates his longballs by playing Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On.” There’s been no shortage of Rose and Jack sightings this season, considering Melendez upped his Big 12 lead to 18 bombs.

But this movie was far from a one-man production. Eleven different Longhorn batters clubbed hits, seven delivered multi-hit offerings and five banged home runs.

While Jackson was hit the hardest, his fellow relievers Chandler Freeman (five runs allowed in 1.2 innings) and Hambleton Oliver (four runs in three innings) didn’t fare much better in missing UT’s bats.

It was the first 20-run outburst in a game for Texas since 2010 and the first time the Longhorns had put up that many runs against Baylor since March 8, 1980, when they battered the Bears, 20-4.

Baylor scored its only run in the third, as the Bears tagged three straight singles off UT starter Pete Hansen. The third of those, a swat into left from Tre Richardson, trimmed the Longhorn lead to just 3-1.

But the onslaught was just getting started for Texas. The Longhorns scored in every inning from the second through the seventh, and their five home runs traveled more than 2,000 feet, encompassing everything from line-drive screamers to deep flies into the gusty April wind. In addition to Ardoin and Melendez, UT got home runs from Douglas Hodo III, Skyler Messinger and Kimble Schuessler.

Rigney (2-2) was the pitcher of record for Baylor, based on the walk he issued to start the second inning, even though he had no hand in the 20 hits that followed.

Baylor will try to bounce back in the series when it resumes at 1 p.m. Saturday. Left-hander Kobe Andrade (3-1, 3.20) will get the starting nod for the Bears opposite Texas right-hander Tristan Stevens (4-4, 4.37). Andrade is coming off his first complete game in Baylor’s 19-2 win over Kansas last Friday.

