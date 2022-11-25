Longhorns ride Robinson to 38-27 win over Bears in finale

AUSTIN — Throughout its Big 12 championship run a year ago, Baylor turned nearly every close game into a victory celebration.

The Bears found ways to win regardless of the circumstances.

But that closing gene hasn’t been there this year. Instead the Bears have watched too many tight games slip away, turning a potentially great championship followup season into an average one.

With a chance to beat Texas following defensive lineman Gabe Hall’s 16-yard fumble return for a touchdown, the Bears watched the No. 24 Longhorns drive for two fourth quarter touchdowns entirely on the ground to rally for a 38-27 win on a cold, gray Friday afternoon at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium.

After moving into position to return to the Big 12 championship game, the Bears lost their last three games to fall to 6-6 overall and 4-5 in the Big 12. That’s a long way from last year’s school-record 12-2 season, and one of the biggest reasons has been Baylor’s failure to consistently finish games.

“I think it's a mindset,” said Baylor coach Dave Aranda. “You know it when you have it because there's an energy and a look in the eye when you've got that. It comes from a confidence and a trust. It comes from a belief. So I think we've had instances of that throughout this year where we've been able to finish, if it's an Oklahoma game or an Iowa State or that. But we've got to be able to be consistent. We just have not.”

Baylor’s inability to finish games has never been more evident than the last two weeks.

After Baylor couldn’t move the ball on its last two drives, No. 4 TCU rallied for a 29-28 win when Griffin Kell drilled a 40-yard field goal as time expired.

The Bears picked themselves up from that heartbreaker to move into position to beat Texas (8-4, 6-3). When Al Walcott stripped the ball from Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, Hall picked up the fumble and ran 16 yards for a touchdown.

With Blake Shapen’s two-point conversion pass to Hal Presley, the Bears grabbed a 27-24 lead with 13:30 remaining.

But the Longhorns leaned on dynamic Bijan Robinson, who ate up 65 of Texas’ 75 yards on the next drive. On his eighth carry of the drive, Robinson ran for a one-yard touchdown to lift the Longhorns to a 31-27 lead with 8:25 remaining.

Robinson finished with 179 yards rushing on 29 carries and two scores.

“They were hitting on all cylinders as far as their offensive line, and Bijan was making great reads and cuts,” said Baylor outside linebacker Bryson Jackson. “It's something that we struggle with just stopping the run and playing our gaps and playing two gaps. So that hurt us a little bit and it made the outcome what it is today.”

While Shapen had some good moments by hitting Jaylen Ellis with a 47-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter and Ben Sims for a 14-yard score in the second quarter, the Bears couldn’t score an offensive touchdown in the second half.

Trying to rally the Bears following Robinson’s touchdown run, Shapen’s pass over the middle was intercepted by Jaylan Ford and returned 18 yards to Baylor’s 42.

The Longhorns continued to stick to the ground with Roschon Johnson finishing off the drive with an 11-yard touchdown run around the right side to extend Texas’ lead to 38-27 with 3:48 remaining.

The Bears finished with a season-low 280 yards total offense and 101 yards rushing. While Baylor’s defense put considerable pressure on Ewers by collecting five sacks for 51 lost yards, the Bears couldn’t stop the run when they needed.

“Well, frustration is there,” Aranda said. “Disappointment is there. I think winning, you don’t feel those things. And I think winning at times can cover up things. I think losing opens up everything, you know? So every wound is kind of fully visible and fully open.”

Baylor began delivering tremendous pressure on Ewers from the start as safeties Christian Morgan and Walcott rushed him in the end zone, forcing intentional grounding for a safety to give the Bears a 2-0 lead with 9:44 left in the first quarter.

“At (Walcott’s) position, we wanted to be able to come in and get good pressure on the quarterback,” Jackson said. “It’s critical in passing downs and he can play in those drops and stuff like that. He’s definitely been doing really good fitting his gaps and playing his game of football.”

Shapen then found Ellis sprinting deep behind the Texas secondary for a 47-yard touchdown pass to push the lead to 9-0.

The Longhorns quickly struck back as Ewers hit Ja’Tavion Sanders for 37 yards to the 20. Ewers ran for a three-yard touchdown to end the seven-play, 75-yard drive.

Texas got great field position at Baylor’s 29 when Issac Power shanked an 11-yard punt. Robinson did the rest as he caught a 19-yard pass from Ewers before carrying three Baylor defenders on his back for an eight-yard run to the 2 to set up his touchdown run to give Texas a 14-9 edge with 1:13 left in the first quarter.

The Bears moved down to Texas’ 7 before miscommunication in the backfield led to Richard Reese’s four-yard loss on third down. John Mayers drilled a 30-yard field goal to cut Texas’ lead to 14-12 with 7:54 left in the second quarter.

With Bert Auburn’s 38-yard field goal, the Longhorns extended their lead to 17-12 with 5:50 left in the second quarter.

But on Texas’ next possession both Hall and TJ Franklin sacked Ewers, resulting in Baylor getting the ball at Texas’ 45 following a punt.

Shapen was at his best on the next drive as he hit four passes for 45 yards, including a 14-yard bullet over the middle to Sims for a touchdown to give the Bears a 19-17 lead with 40 seconds left in the first half.

The Bears will learn their bowl destination on Dec. 4, but they won’t be headed anywhere nearly as prestigious as the Sugar Bowl, where they ended the 2019 and 2021 seasons.

But after three straight losses, they’ll at least have another shot to finish the season with a win.