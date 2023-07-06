In what will be their final season as a member of the Big 12, the Texas Longhorns will carry the label of preseason favorite.

Texas picked up the top spot in the Big 12’s Preseason Football Poll, as voted on by media covering the league. The Longhorns, coming off an 8-5 season and a 27-20 loss to Washington in the Alamo Bowl, gathered 41 of 68 first-place votes and totaled 886 points, just ahead of Kansas State in second place with 858 points and 14 first-place votes.

Coming off a 6-7 season and 30-15 loss to Air Force in a frigid Armed Forces Bowl, Baylor came in sixth in the preseason polling.

Oklahoma, Texas Tech and defending Big 12 champion TCU rounded out the top five in third, fourth and fifth, respectively. UCF is the highest-ranked team among the Big 12’s four new additions in eighth.

Baylor will open up its 2023 season Sept. 2 at home against Texas State.