It turns out that running around indoors is a lot harder than running around outdoors.

It has nothing to do with ottomans or coffee tables, and everything to do with the fact that it’s really difficult to advance to the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships.

Unlike the college track outdoor season, there are no regional meets for athletes to qualify for the indoor national championships. The indoor season is more compressed and more competitive, as the top 16 athletes in each event qualify for nationals via their times and marks during the season.

Baylor is fortunate enough to be sending six entries on to this weekend’s NCAA indoor meet in Albuquerque, N.M.

“To me, the hardest part of indoor track is making it to the National Championships,” Baylor head coach Michael Ford said. “I think it’s the hardest one. If I remember right, I think only 2% of everyone who competes indoors makes it to nationals.”

Baylor’s group of NCAA qualifiers includes a trio of entrants in the men’s 400 in Matthew Moorer, Hasani Barr and Nathaniel Ezekiel. Those three will also be part of the relay pool for the Bears’ qualifying 4x400 relay squad along with Dillon Bedell. Moreover, Demar Francis advanced to nationals in the men’s 200, while senior Mariah Ayers ranks as Baylor’s lone women’s qualifier in the 200.

Moorer, Barr and Ezekiel put on a show in going 1-2-3, respectively, at the Big 12 Championships. Moorer, who clocked 45.66 seconds in taking gold, said making nationals is a dream made all the sweeter by the fact that he’ll have green singlet-friends by his side.

“I’m really excited for it. I’m also proud and happy of all my teammates,” Moorer said. “We’ve been working hard for this from the day that we got in here. One of my teammates, we talked about it all the time during his freshman year and that was three years ago, that we were going to do what we did now. It’s exciting to see it all come into play now.”

Moorer is Baylor’s lone holdover from its last All-America relay team, back in 2019. But what this year’s relay foursome has going for it is, quite simply, the best time in school history. The Bears broke a 19-year-old school record by clocking 3:02.89 to win the Big 12 title in Lubbock. The group that previously held the BU record didn’t exactly have any slouches on it, considering it contained a pair of Olympic gold medalists in Jeremy Wariner and Darold Williamson.

“The ultimate goal is to run as fast as you can,” Ford said. “And for them to break a school record that lasted forever — Jeremy Wariner and Darold Williamson were on that, and they were two Olympians — so for them to break that record . . . But they had been putting in the work all year, so I wasn’t really surprised. The goal time for me this year was a 3:02 indoors. I didn’t think they would have to run that fast to get to nationals. But I think if they run 3:02, they’ll be top-8.”

Francis, a junior from Jamaica, joined the Bears this year after transferring from South Dakota, where he won five Summit League conference titles during the indoor and outdoor seasons in 2022. Even with his track record of success, he has gained only more speed at Baylor. Francis will be making his NCAA meet debut after finishing second in the 200 at the Big 12 meet. His time of 20.46 set a Jamaican indoor record.

“This is my first time competing, making it to the national meet, so it’s a big, amazing (accomplishment),” he said. “Just training for five months at Baylor, it’s amazing to see what the extra work can do in the transition.”

Ayers is back at nationals in the 200 for the second straight season. She finished 10th nationally last year, but is looking to stride up the All-America podium this year. At the Big 12 meet, she recorded a pair of sub-23.0 second times. The only other BU women’s sprinter to ever go under 23 was Tiffany Townsend, one of the most decorated athletes in school history and the Tribune-Herald’s Co-Track Athlete of the Decade for Baylor for 2010-19.

The NCAA meet is slated for Friday and Saturday, with the semifinals of the men’s and women’s 200 and the men’s 400 all happening Friday. The finals for those races are Saturday, along with the men’s 4x400 relay final.