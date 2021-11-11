Looking for an encore to rock the house: Bears energized to defend title

Baylor’s 2021 national championship banner will be unveiled at the Ferrell Center and the returning players will receive their shiny, new title rings.
After the ceremony, the Bears will begin work on the sequel to the best year in school history.
Baylor will start defense of its crown in the season opener against Incarnate Word at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The banner and ring celebration will begin at 6:45 p.m.
“Once that celebration is over, it’s a new season and a new stage, and we’ve got to do it all again,” said Baylor senior center Flo Thamba, the only returning starter. “I’m excited to start a new season. I’m just excited to get back on the floor with these guys.”
Of course, this year’s team features a much different starting lineup with first-team All-America guard Jared Butler gone to the NBA’s Utah Jazz, third-team All-America guard Davion Mitchell to the Sacramento Kings, guard MaCio Teague playing in the G League, and forward Mark Vital getting a shot to play in the NFL as a tight end with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Coming off last year’s 28-2 season that included the program’s first Big 12 championship, the Bears are ranked eighth in the Associated Press preseason Top 25 behind No. 3 Kansas and No. 5 Texas. Gonzaga, the team Baylor pulverized, 86-70, in the national championship game, is ranked No. 1.
The Bears have also been picked third in the Big 12 coaches poll behind the Jayhawks and Longhorns, but that’s not a big shock since they have to replace four starters.
“I can see why they did it: They’ve got a bunch of new transfers and returning guys,” said Baylor senior guard Matthew Mayer. “We have a lot of freshmen, we have a bunch of guys we lost. I think we’re first personally, but I don’t think it was disrespect.”
Baylor coach Scott Drew is restructuring his team with a combination of key returning players like Mayer, Thamba, guard Adam Flagler and forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua with new players like guard James Akinjo and forwards Kendall Brown and Jeremy Sochan.
Preseason drills didn’t go as smoothly as Drew hoped since freshman guard Langston Love went down with a season-ending knee injury in a scrimmage against Texas A&M. Several other players missed time with injuries, including Flagler, who returned to practice this week after an injury to his left (non-shooting) hand.
But those setbacks haven’t dampened Drew’s optimism for a successful season.
“We have enough returners coming back that they know what kind of culture we have and want to have,” Drew said. “We have enough new players where it gives you excitement. It’s a talented new group of players. The only negative so far is it seems like some years you go through more injuries than others. We’ve had a season-ending injury and then we’ve had three long extended injuries where it’s made it hard for us to know rotation-wise, lineups-wise, who plays well with who. The good news is hopefully everyone’s back (except Love) and playing the first game.”
Playing their usual demanding nonconference schedule, the Bears could hit some early bumps as they try to find which combinations of players work best on the floor.
Baylor plays in the always tough Battle 4 Atlantis over the Thanksgiving holidays before hosting No. 4 Villanova on Dec. 12, and traveling to No. 13 Oregon on Dec. 18 and No. 14 Alabama on Jan. 29 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. As the reigning national champions, the Bears will get everybody’s best shot.
“Everyone wants to have a storyline and beat the national champions,” Mayer said. “But at the end of the day, we’re always coming out ready to play, so it doesn’t matter what they’re doing.”
Moving into a starting role for the first time as a senior, the 6-9 Mayer has a chance to produce a big year after three seasons as a top contributor off the bench. Last season, Mayer averaged 8.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, shot 48.5 percent from the field and 39.5 percent from 3-point range.
Mayer is a big man who can play like a guard, making him a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses.
“Matt’s somebody that each and every year he’s become more consistent, bigger, better and stronger, and hopefully that continues throughout the year,” Drew said. “The one thing is playing longer minutes you have opportunities to let the game come to you more, maybe than coming in and having to force things at times. Hopefully he can do what he did last year and become even more effective.”
Flagler could also produce bigger numbers after averaging 9.1 points while shooting 43.4 percent from three-point range and a team-best 87.2 percent from the free throw line. After learning a great deal from playing with Butler, Teague and Mitchell last season, Flagler expects to take a leadership role.
“A lot of what I learned was communication, just being a player-led team,” Flagler said. “The guys last year did a great job of that, so I’m trying to step into a leadership role. I’ve got these guys to help me as well. I’m just working hard every day, and enjoying the process of it all.”
The Bears added a veteran point guard in Akinjo, who made first-team all-Pac 12 after averaging 15.6 points, 5.4 assists and shooting 40.1 percent from 3-point range as a junior last year at Arizona. Akinjo previously played at Georgetown where he was the Big East freshman of the year in 2018-19 after averaging 13.4 points and 5.2 assists.
“He’s experienced, he’s seen great competition in the Big East, he’s seen it in the Pac-12,” Drew said. “So there’s just a calmness, there’s an experience that he brings, and defensively he can really get after you. It’s hard to compare anybody after Davion (Mitchell), but he has a chance to be one of the elite college defensive players.”
Sophomore LJ Cryer is expected to contribute heavily at guard after seeing considerable time as a freshman last season. Cryer also benefited from playing in a backcourt with Butler, Mitchell and Teague.
“The biggest thing I took from them was poise,” Cryer said. “They never seemed rattled at any point of the game. When things were going well, they never got too high. When things were going bad, they never got too low, so I plan on having the same poise this year and helping the younger guys with that too.”
Baylor’s only returning starter is the 6-10 Thamba, who averaged 3.6 points and four rebounds while combining with Tchamwa Tchatchoua to help shut teams down defensively in the paint. The 6-8 Tchamwa Tchatchoua averaged 6.4 points and five rebounds as his energetic play always gave the Bears a lift off the bench.
Joining those two frontcourt players are a pair of skilled, athletic freshmen. A five-star recruit out of Sunrise (Kan.) Christian Academy, the 6-8 Brown was named preseason Big 12 freshman of the year and has shown dunking ability similar to former Baylor star Quincy Acy.
The 6-9 Sochan, who attended Orange Academy in Germany, has a lot of international experience as he became the youngest player on the Polish National Team in 2021.
“Both of them have a good feel for the game at 6-8, 6-9,” Drew said. “Defensively, they really fit in well with what we do. And the fact that they play to their strengths enables them to play early. Sometimes, you have young players that don’t really know their strengths and their roles, so they try to do too much, and that makes it hard to play them early because of the mistakes they make.”
Sophomore 7-0 center Zach Loveday, sophomore forward Jordan Turner and redshirt freshman forward Dain Dainja also have a chance to contribute. Dale Bonner, a junior transfer guard from NCAA Division II Fairmont State, brings long-range shooting ability to the team.
Drew won’t judge this year’s team too early since playing rotations have to be decided, and there are a lot of moving parts. That’s much different from last year’s veteran team that understood roles from the beginning.
But by the heart of Big 12 play in February and March, the Bears expect to be rolling.
“We’ve got a lot of new guys and we’re going to be building chemistry,” Mayer said. “We’re not expecting to win 23 games in row. That would obviously be the goal, but we understand it’s not the same team as last year. We’re not expecting to go as flawless as last year. But by the end of the season, we expect to have things going.”