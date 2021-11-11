Looking for an encore to rock the house: Bears energized to defend title

The Bears have also been picked third in the Big 12 coaches poll behind the Jayhawks and Longhorns, but that’s not a big shock since they have to replace four starters.

“I can see why they did it: They’ve got a bunch of new transfers and returning guys,” said Baylor senior guard Matthew Mayer. “We have a lot of freshmen, we have a bunch of guys we lost. I think we’re first personally, but I don’t think it was disrespect.”

Baylor coach Scott Drew is restructuring his team with a combination of key returning players like Mayer, Thamba, guard Adam Flagler and forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua with new players like guard James Akinjo and forwards Kendall Brown and Jeremy Sochan.

Preseason drills didn’t go as smoothly as Drew hoped since freshman guard Langston Love went down with a season-ending knee injury in a scrimmage against Texas A&M. Several other players missed time with injuries, including Flagler, who returned to practice this week after an injury to his left (non-shooting) hand.

But those setbacks haven’t dampened Drew’s optimism for a successful season.