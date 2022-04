Lorena wide receiver Jadon Porter committed to Baylor on Saturday as he became the Bears' first commitment in the 2024 class.

The 6-1, 185-pound Porter was a key member of Lorena's Class 3A Division I state championship team as he made 58 catches for 1,265 yards and 13 touchdowns.

In the Leopards' 35-18 win over Brock in the state title game, Porter made some key plays and showed his athleticism to help Lorena finish off the win.