Lorena's Porter commits to Baylor

Lorena wide receiver Jadon Porter committed to Baylor on Saturday as he became the Bears' first commitment in the 2024 class.
The 6-1, 185-pound Porter was a key member of Lorena's Class 3A Division I state championship team as he made 58 catches for 1,265 yards and 13 touchdowns.
In the Leopards' 35-18 win over Brock in the state title game, Porter made some key plays and showed his athleticism to help Lorena finish off the win.
John Werner
Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982. When days free up in the summers, I head to the mountains, the desert, rivers & lakes. Places where God’s grandeur overwhelms you. Places best explored by foot, all day and sometimes for several days.
