Lorena's Porter commits to Baylor

Lorena Largo Vista

Lorena wide receiver Jadon Porter became Baylor's first commitment in the 2024 class on Saturday.

Lorena wide receiver Jadon Porter committed to Baylor on Saturday as he became the Bears' first commitment in the 2024 class.

The 6-1, 185-pound Porter was a key member of Lorena's Class 3A Division I state championship team as he made 58 catches for 1,265 yards and 13 touchdowns.

In the Leopards' 35-18 win over Brock in the state title game, Porter made some key plays and showed his athleticism to help Lorena finish off the win.

