Louisville's big-time blockers reject Baylor in Sweet 16, 3-0

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville put a rather large stumbling block into the path of the Baylor volleyball team.

It came in the shape of the Cardinals’ blockers.

Top-seeded Louisville walled off the net and made life rough for Baylor’s hitters, sweeping the fourth-seeded Bears, 25-23, 25-16, 25-17, in the NCAA tournament’s Sweet 16 on Thursday at the KFC Yum! Center.

Baylor closes out the season with a 25-7 record, as seniors Kara McGhee, Mallory Talbert, Lauren Harrison and Cassie Davis saw their last action in a Baylor uniform. As for Louisville (29-2), it will play third-seeded Oregon (26-5) at 3 p.m. Friday for a spot in the Final Four. The Ducks were a five-set winner over Nebraska in Thursday’s other Sweet 16 matchup.

“Congrats to Louisville,” Baylor coach Ryan McGuyre said. “They played a great match and they were definitely the steadiest from start to finish. I am not sure if I felt like we were ever in control.”

Baylor found itself having to play catch-up much of the way, but the first set was actually right there for the taking for the Bears. The teams fought to a 20-20 stalemate before Louisville — buoyed in part by an enthusiastic home crowd — ran off three straight points to go up 23-20, including back-to-back blocks of Harrison attacks.

Baylor scratched back and eventually got to within 24-23 on a Talbert ace. But that’s as close as the Bears could come, as the Cardinals’ Raquel Lazaro finished off the set with a kill off a feed from Claire Chaussee.

That tight battle may have signaled fans that another five-set marathon was imminent, but Louisville’s defense ensured that it would be a shorter day.

The Cardinals outblocked Baylor, 10-3, and limited the Bears to just .098 hitting for the day. Louisville’s netminders made rapid-fire adjustments to Baylor’s attacks, and it felt as though the Bears were just beating their heads against a wall, as the ball kept coming back their direction.

Phekran “PK” Kong sent back five blocks for Louisville, while Lazaro and Amaya Tillman had four each.

Baylor kept battling, and trailed only 16-14 in the third set after a Louisville service error. But the Cardinals refused to let BU’s hope float. Louisville sank the Bears for good with a closing 9-2 run, finishing it off with a kill from Kong.

Chaussee and Anna DeBeer smacked 11 kills each for Louisville, which hit .269 for the match. The Cardinals also served tough, dropping in six aces, three of those off the palms of Elena Scott.

Elise McGhee topped Baylor with eight kills, while Harrison had seven kills and eight digs in the finale of her splendid BU career. Talbert had six kills, while Allie Sczech and Kara McGhee both had four. Setter Averi Carlson, the Big 12 Freshman of the Year, dialed up 26 assists and seven digs.

With Carlson, Sczech and Elise McGhee all coming back in 2023, among others, Baylor figures to bring another strong NCAA tournament team to the court. But they certainly wanted to go out with a little more oomph in their final match of the 2022 season.

Nevertheless, McGuyre expressed pride over his standout seniors.

“They are spectacular women,” he said. “I think sometimes with the players, when I see them overcome things and grow, I get inspired and encouraged.”