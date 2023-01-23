Love lifts surging Baylor men to 75-69 win over Kansas

After tearing his ACL in preseason camp, freshman Langston Love sat and watched his Baylor teammates defend their Big 12 title last season.

Love longed to be out on the court and couldn’t wait until the time came when he could contribute in a big way.

Love’s moment arrived in an ESPN Big Monday game matching the last two NCAA champions.

After Kansas rallied to take its only lead of the game in the opening minutes of the second half, Love came off the bench to score 11 critical points to lift the No. 17 Bears to a 75-69 win over the No. 9 Jayhawks before a packed, emotional Ferrell Center crowd.

The surging Bears (15-5, 5-3) won their fifth straight game while the defending national champion Jayhawks (16-4, 5-3) lost their third straight game for the first time since January 2021.

LJ Cryer enjoyed a big night for the Bears as he hit five of 11 3-pointers and scored 22 points while Adam Flagler contributed 17 points. Jalen Bridges continued to play at a high level as he collected 11 points and nine rebounds.

Freshman Gradey Dick amassed 24 points for the Jayhawks while Jalen Wilson hit 23 and KJ McCullar finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds.

But it was Love who delivered the biggest plays for the Bears as he scored in double figures for the eighth time this season.

Following a solid first half in which they shot 44.1 percent and took a 41-34 lead, the Bears came out cold in the second half as they hit just one of their first eight shots.

That opened the door for the Jayhawks, who kept penetrating inside. KJ Adams cut loose for a slam, Dajuan Harris drove for a basket, and Dick hit a driving basket, drew a foul from Flo Thamba, and hit the free throw to cut Baylor’s lead to 45-43.

With Wilson’s long 3-pointer, the Jayhawks grabbed their first lead of the game at 46-45 with 15:24 left in the game.

But then Love gave the Bears a much-needed lift off the bench.

He drove into the lane and hit a turnaround jumper, drew a foul from Adams and hit the free throw to give the Bears a 48-46 lead.

After Flagler buried a 3-pointer, Love came up big defensively as he took a charge from Wilson. On the other end of the floor, Love drained a 3-pointer to stretch Baylor’s lead to 57-49 with 12:51 left in the game.

Of course, Kansas wasn’t going away as Dick nailed a pair of jumpers.

But once again Love delivered a big play as he pounded inside for a basket, drew a foul from Harris, and hit the free throw for another three-point play to stretch Baylor’s lead to 62-53 with 9:57 remaining.

The Bears eventually built a 68-55 lead with 4:47 remaining, but the Jayhawks answered with a 10-2 run that featured a pair of Wilson baskets and Dick’s layup to cut Baylor’s lead to 70-65.

Then Love drove to the basket and drew a foul, and he came through again by nailing both free throws to give the Bears a 72-65 lead with 1:27 remaining.

The Bears came out on fire to start the game as they opened up a 20-7 lead. Though the Jayhawks began to heat up later in the first half, the Bears still went into halftime with a 41-34 lead behind Cryer’s 19-point outburst.

Baylor scored the first five points as Cryer opened with a layup and Thamba rolled into the paint, drew a foul and hit the free throw for a three-point play.

Dick buried a 3-pointer for the Jayhawks’ first basket and McCullar hit a shot.

But the Bears kept attacking as Flagler and Cryer both buried 3-pointers. After Cryer drove for a basket, Bridges nailed a 3-pointer. Flagler’s turnaround jumper and Josh Ojianwuna’s slam following a Keyonte George miss gave the Bears a 20-7 lead with 12:02 left in the first half.

The Jayhawks finally got some offense rolling as Wilson hit a 3-pointer and scored on a drive. But the Bears kept answering as Cryer nailed a 3-pointer and Flagler hit a bank shot.

After coming back into the game after two early fouls, Dick drained a 3-pointer and Wilson followed with another trey to cut Baylor’s lead to 32-24.

But Cryer stayed hot as he nailed three straight 3-pointers to stretch Baylor’s lead to 38-26.

The Jayhawks closed the first half with an 8-3 run as Wilson hit a pair of jumpers and Adams hit two free throws with eight seconds left in the first half to slice Baylor’s lead to 41-34.