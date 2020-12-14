Lovett enters transfer portal

Senior running back John Lovett became the second Baylor player to enter the NCAA transfer portal as a graduate transfer on Monday.

Senior quarterback Charlie Brewer announced Sunday that he's entering the transfer portal. Due to COVID-19, the 2020 season doesn't count against the eligibility of players. Both Lovett and Brewer will be immediately eligible to play in 2021 as graduate transfers.

Lovett played in 52 games for the Bears over four seasons and finished with 1,803 yards rushing and 17 touchdowns. Due to injuries, Lovett played in only five of Baylor's nine games this season and finished with 130 yards rushing and a touchdown on 45 carries.

Lovett's teammates voted him to wear a single-digit jersey all four seasons on the squad.

"I'm so grateful for the memories and lessons learned at Baylor and I will carry them along wherever I go," said Lovett on his Twitter account. "2020 has been a year of so many challenges and growth, which ultimately led to my decision and I believe this to be the best move for me."

