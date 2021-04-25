LSU hires Mulkey away from Baylor Lady Bears

The Kim Mulkey era at Baylor is over.
LSU women's basketball announced via Twitter that the school had hired Mulkey as its new coach at about 5:10 on Sunday afternoon.
"Kim Mulkey is Home," the LSU tweet stated. "The national champion and Hall of Famer has been named the head coach of the Fighting Tigers!"
The announcement was accompanied by a link to a press release on the LSU athletic website. In the release, LSU athletic director Scott Wodward praised the Louisiana native's accomplishments.
"Kim Mulkey is a champion and a Hall of Famer, and we are thrilled to welcome her home," Woodward said. "Her accomplishments are unprecedented, her passion is unrivaled, and her commitment to winning in all aspects of life — in the classroom, on the court, and in the community — is unparalleled. We look forward to working with her as she instills that championship culture at LSU."
Mulkey is set to be introduced at a press conference at 5 p.m. on Monday in LSU's Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
Mulkey did not respond to a phone call and multiple texts on Sunday afternoon.
The Baylor women's basketball Twitter account showed its appreciation to Mulkey in a tweet that stated "We are who we are because of you. Thank you Coach" and it included a highlight video of Mulkey's championship years at the school.
Additionally, Baylor athletics released a statement that included quotes from athletic director Mack Rhoades and university president Linda Livingstone.
"We are grateful for the more than two decades Kim Mulkey poured into building Baylor women's basketball to one of the nation's premier programs," Rhoades statement began. "Coach Mulkey's sustained success is one of the most remarkable runs in college basketball history, and her accomplishments are worthy of the Naismith Hall of Fame induction she'll experience later this year."
Rhoades' statement ended with a look toward the immediate future.
"We have launched a national search for our next head coach, and we will not make any comments on prospective candidates or where we are in the process until we are ready to introduce the next Baylor Women's Basketball head coach," the statement concluded.
Livingstone provided similar compliments on Mulkey's legacy.
"We will always be grateful for Coach Mulkey building Baylor into a nationally elite women's basketball program and for her commitment to excellence," Livingstone's statement read. "We wish Kim and her family all the best as she returns to her Louisiana roots."
Mulkey replaces Nikki Fargas, who resigned her position at the school on Saturday. She is thought to be headed to the WNBA as team president of the Las Vegas Aces, according to the Associated Press. However, her hiring has not been officially announced.
Before LSU's tweet and press release, speculation had been swirling throughout Saturday and Sunday that Mulkey was strongly considering the job.
On Saturday, former KCEN and current KBMT Beaumont reporter Nick Canizales tweeted that Mulkey would make a decision on her future on Sunday. Various media outlets, including the Trib, verified that intention via text message.
Some information surfaced earlier on Sunday afternoon, indicating that Mulkey could be leaving Baylor.
Lady Bears forward and Big 12 Player of the Year NaLyssa Smith tweeted, “It’s insane how 1 day can change your life forever.”
Smith’s tweet was posted at about 3 p.m. on Sunday.
Baylor forward Caitlin Bickle tweeted “Decisions. Decisions...” on Saturday evening.
Mulkey, a native of Hammond, La., played college basketball at Louisiana Tech and served as an assistant coach there for 15 years under Leon Barmore. She took her first head coaching job at Baylor in 2000 at a time when the Lady Bears had never made an NCAA Tournament appearance.
Since taking over as Baylor’s women’s basketball coach, Mulkey has guided the program to three national titles, 12 Big 12 regular season championships and 11 conference tournament titles.