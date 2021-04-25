LSU hires Mulkey away from Lady Bears

The Kim Mulkey era at Baylor is over.

LSU women's basketball announced via Twitter that the school had hired Mulkey as its new coach at about 5:10 on Sunday afternoon.

"Kim Mulkey is Home," the LSU tweet stated. "The national champion and Hall of Famer has been named the head coach of the Fighting Tigers!"

The announcement was accompanied by a link to a press release on the LSU athletic website. In the release, LSU athletic director Scott Wodward praised the Louisiana native's accomplishments.

"Kim Mulkey is a champion and a Hall of Famer, and we are thrilled to welcome her home," Woodward said. "Her accomplishments are unprecedented, her passion is unrivaled, and her commitment to winning in all aspects of life – in the classroom, on the court, and in the community – is unparalleled. We look forward to working with her as she instills that championship culture at LSU."

Mulkey is set to be introduced at a press conference at 5 p.m. on Monday in LSU's Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Mulkey did not respond to a phone call and multiple texts on Sunday afternoon.