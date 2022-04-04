LSU LB Josh White commits to Baylor

Former LSU linebacker Josh White committed to Baylor on Monday night after visiting during the Bears' Saturday scrimmage at McLane Stadium.
It marks the second straight year that a former LSU player will transfer to Baylor. Nose tackle Siaki Ika transferred to Baylor and became an all-Big 12 player for the Bears in 2021.
The 6-0, 228-pound White, who played at Cypress Creek High School, made six tackles as a freshman in 2020 before injuries sidelined him in 2021.
He could have as many as four college seasons remaining since 2021 didn't count against eligibility due to COVID-19 interruptions.